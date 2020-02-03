WOODBURY — Fourth graders at Valley Crossing Elementary School have spent the last month brainstorming ways to help visually-impaired Hawaiian monk seals at the Minnesota Zoo.

Friday, zoo staff came to hear each student's idea for the annual ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge, in which participating K-12 students are asked to address real challenges at the zoo using math, science and engineering skills — and a dose of creativity.

Usually, the challenge entails finding ways to enrich the animals, which is an ongoing need, Minnesota Zoo STEM specialist Kristi Berg said.

"I think what makes it most successful is that every little bit of it is kid-driven," said Valley Crossing fourth grade teacher Kira Warden, who has had her class participate in the zoo challenge for the past several years.

Friday's judging was the first round of the competition, which culminates in the spring with a statewide exhibit.

Warden's class has had a first- and second-place winner in the past, she said.

Berg said that so far, the zoo has followed through on one student idea from the statewide competition: a beehive feeder for grizzly bears.

"Schools are trying to push creativity and problem-solving ... People might not think of the zoo as STEM, but to find enrichment, you need all those same skills," Warden said. "We're trying to show kids this is a career path they can take and that STEM is important."

Caleb Levitt and his team pitch their "Fishcicle Feeder," which would stay in a bottom corner of the pool and has various hiding spots for food. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
1 / 6
Caleb Levitt and his team pitch their "Fishcicle Feeder," which would stay in a bottom corner of the pool and has various hiding spots for food. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
2 / 6
Christopher Warden holds his "Multitasking Squid," which is meant to help seals with their boredom, he said. He and his partner used reflective tape to help get the visually impaired seals' attention and created tentacles to make it more realistic, he said. Seals can grab fish attached to the top. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
3 / 6
Christopher Warden holds his "Multitasking Squid," which is meant to help seals with their boredom, he said. He and his partner used reflective tape to help get the visually impaired seals' attention and created tentacles to make it more realistic, he said. Seals can grab fish attached to the top. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
The "Multitasking Squid" would be about 4-feet wide and 13-feet tall in real life, the students said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
4 / 6
The "Multitasking Squid" would be about 4-feet wide and 13-feet tall in real life, the students said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Megan Henning, an interpretive naturalist at the Minnesota Zoo, listens as Sophia McDermott explains her "Sinky Magic" product. "I think my favorite part is just seeing how excited kids get about engineering," Henning said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
5 / 6
Megan Henning, an interpretive naturalist at the Minnesota Zoo, listens as Sophia McDermott explains her "Sinky Magic" product. "I think my favorite part is just seeing how excited kids get about engineering," Henning said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Students said they read that the seals like sand, so they lined the outside of their invention with sandpaper. They call this the "Shadow Feeder," which holds food and sinks to the bottom to encourage seals to dive. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
6 / 6
Students said they read that the seals like sand, so they lined the outside of their invention with sandpaper. They call this the "Shadow Feeder," which holds food and sinks to the bottom to encourage seals to dive. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia