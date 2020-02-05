HUDSON -- The Hudson School District announced the selection of a Mike Ballard as the new Hudson High School Principal Wednesday afternoon.

Superintendent Nick Ouellette will make the recommendation to the school board for approval, according to a news release.

Ballard was selected after a comprehensive interview process, which included input from staff, parents and students.

“The thing that really stuck out with me was Mike’s strong commitment to being a student-centered leader,” Ouellette said in the release.

Ballard is currently an elementary school principal in the New Richmond School District, and has served in that role for 10 years. He has been in school administration for 19 years, and worked as an elementary teacher, middle school principal, technology director and curriculum director.

Ballard said he is excited to be the next principal and has always admired the school district.

“My immediate goals are to better understand the culture and needs of the students and staff, work hard at developing long-lasting relationships, and provide the support necessary to further the development of Hudson High School programs,” he said in the release.

If approved by the board, Ballard will start July 1. He will host meet and greet opportunities for staff, families and community members, the release said.

Mogey McDonough has been serving as the interim principal for the 2019-2020 school year, following the departure of Peg Shoemaker in 2019.

