HASTINGS, Minn. — Strapped for space, Hastings Community Education has turned to the high school for its growing preschool program.

In order to add at least one classroom for full-day and center-based classes — which both have increasing registrations — community education and special services staff found they could either start a waitlist for parents while displacing programs at Tilden Community Center, use temporary units, or use classrooms at Hastings High School.

“We’re trying to be really good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” said Angie McGinnis, director of early childhood family education. “It doesn't make sense for us to make a portable space when we already have space that’s available, and it happens to be at the high school.”

After discussions at its Jan. 22 board meeting and Feb. 12 work session, the Hastings School Board voted in favor of the proposal Wednesday.

Logistics

A first-floor cluster of the school will house full-day and special needs classrooms next year.

Some of the cluster’s classrooms were empty this year, two others have been used for storage and one has been used for small-group tutoring, which can be done elsewhere, Hastings High School Principal Mike Johnson said.

St. Paul-based Wold Architects and Engineers will add card-readers to the school's main entrance and to the cluster's doors, remodel the cluster's bathrooms to make them single-use and add a communal sink.



The project will cost $392,268, which includes $250,000 for adding security to the school’s main entrance — a longtime priority for the district, said board member Kelsey Waits.

Other logistics school board members discussed included parking lot traffic and a plan for emergencies.

Because the majority of preschool parents drop off and pick up students before 9 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m., traffic is unlikely to become an obstacle, said Kari Gorr, director of community education.

While the PA system can be turned off in the cluster for the high school’s morning announcements, it could still transmit safety updates, Johnson said.

“What I like about the location is that there are two ways to get out quickly,” he added.

At the Jan. 22 meeting, Johnson emphasized his support for the idea, in part because it would allow high school students learn to be role models.

“I think it’s an educational add for our high school students,” Johnson said.

The school’s child psychology students have already been running a one-month daycare as part of their curriculum, he added.

“The ability to have our child psychology students there in that setting would be great,” he said. “But I also think, wouldn’t it be wonderful if our French students could practice reading French and working with our little kids? ... I just think there’s a lot of neat inter-generational things that can happen.”

Looking ahead

School board members emphasized the need to find a long-term solution outside of using the high school.

For now, interim Superintendent Jeff Pesta said, the move works because it allows the district to avoid forcing families on to a waitlist, potentially losing those students from the district.

“Locating them at a different site is not an intentional plan, or long-term plan — it’s, ‘What can you do today to make sure you don't lose those kids and have that impact over the next 15 years?’” Pesta said.

Board member Lisa Hedin said she wants the board to have more ongoing discussions about space needs and that she wants to see regular facilities committee meetings.

In the meantime, McGinnis said keeping the preschool at the Tilden or having a separate early childhood center, as done by other districts, would be “great possibilities.”

“We’re just excited about the opportunity,” she said. “We think this is going to be a win-win for high schoolers and preschoolers.”