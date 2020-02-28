Superintendent Karsten Anderson confirmed Thursday that Bordonaro was not at her job, though he was unable to comment on the reason for the leave of absence or how long she would be gone.

"As with other leaves, we are not able to provide any additional information at this time as it is private information," Anderson wrote in an email.

Student discipline at Burnside Elementary has been a talking point at recent Red Wing School Board meetings. During a February board meeting, community members voiced concerns about students getting in fights and staff being harassed. At the meeting Anderson indicated Bordonaro would work with a consultant for help with administrative tasks.

Anderson also announced at a meeting last week a group of parents, School Board members and staff would review Burnside's discipline policies this spring. The group will also discuss short- and long-term plans for the school.

Bordonaro has been Burnside's principal since 2017. Prior to that she worked in the Burnsville School District.

Bordonaro's salary is $118,879.30, according to the district's payroll coordinator. Anderson would not comment if Bordonaro's leave is paid or unpaid.

Anderson said he will step in to help at Burnside while Bordonaro is on leave. He also said School Board was not involved in the decision.