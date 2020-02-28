WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — The United Teachers of South Washington County began working to rule Thursday in an effort to bring contract negotiations to a close.

This means that teachers in the union will strictly follow the 7.5-hour workday outlined in their contract. They will not be taking on unmandated tasks during their prep and lunch periods, as well as before and after school.

The move comes as contract negotiations with South Washington County Schools hits a one-year anniversary. Last week, union members rallied and spoke during public comment at the school board meeting, pushing for a contract they say would be competitive with neighboring school districts, which on average are offering a 4% increase in pay over two years.

The union narrowly voted against a tentative agreement reached in December. That agreement included a 1.7% increase in pay for teachers effective in March, which equates to .85% for the 2019-20 school year, and a 2.4% raise for the 2020-21 school year.

Superintendent Keith Jacobus said at the school board meeting that this offer consisted of 90% state funding that the district will receive over the next two years.

“For now, we must balance the needs of our 10 other employee groups, our students and ensure we honor our teachers for the work they put in every day,” he said.

The 2019-20 budget allocates 82% of general funding towards teachers' salaries and benefits.

The most recent meeting with the state’s Bureau of Mediation Services ended when union leaders were informed that the district’s decision-makers were not there to close on a deal, UTSWC President Marty Fridgen said.

“It’s frustrating ... when we get this far in the process and the district is unable to make a decision because they need to go back to the board. We need the decision-makers at the table or on the phone when we are bargaining and mediating,” she said at the Feb. 20 school board meeting.

A new date for mediation has not yet been posted to the district or union website.

The school board held a closed session on labor negotiations after its Feb. 20 meeting.

“We believe we are close to a settlement, so let’s get this done,” Fridgen said at the school board meeting.

Last week, Jacobus sent a letter to union leadership warning them that the district’s “legal view” is that working-to-rule may constitute an illegal strike, resulting in a loss of wages or termination.

“Our legal department, to their knowledge, has never seen anything like this before,”said Rodney Rowe, secretary of Education Minnesota.

At the school board meeting, teachers emphasized the amount of work they do outside of contracted hours.

“For one of us to give just five minutes of assessment time to 175 students takes over 14 and a half hours. This does not come out of our time before and after school, when we are instead in meetings or engaged in the enjoyable work of helping students,” said East Ridge High School teacher Adam Hayes. “Instead, that time comes out of our family and personal time.”

The union last implemented work-to-rule in May 2018. In the last five years, teachers have worked without a current contract more than they have with, Fridgen said.