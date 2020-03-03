ELLSWORTH, Wis. — After budget constraints led school officials to cut a full-time choir teacher in the 2011-12 school year, plans are in the works to bring one back to ease scheduling concerns.

"The position now is split between two people. We have a teacher who teaches sixth and seventh grade, and then goes to the elementary school," said Ellsworth Middle School Principal Jon Dodge.

Dodge added that the current position is disjointed, but the new one would create continuity and relationships within the program, which are unachievable under the current system.

With the sixth and seventh grade teacher having to run between schools to teach elementary students, there's no opportunities to develop lessons since they stay at the elementary school for the rest of the day. Karen Kornmann also comes in to teach one section of eighth grade choir before having to run back to the high school.

"Literally, we are the only middle school in the middle border, first of all, who doesn't have a full-time person," Dodge said. "Second, the only one who doesn't provide any kind of vocal lessons."

The new full-time person would become part of the middle school culture, Dodge said.

The staffing change would improve the ability of the middle school choir, with Kornmann providing individual and small group lessons as well as getting students ready for concerts, festivals and competitions. Additionally, she will be able to work with the eighth grade honors choir during the school day, rather than having students arrive early to school.

The new choir teacher would also work with fifth graders at Ellsworth Elementary School to create continuity within the program.

Members of the Ellsworth School Board unanimously approved the proposed staffing change. The board meets again Monday, April 6.