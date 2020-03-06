RED WING — With the recent U.S. Department of Agriculture proposal to roll back Obama-era nutrition guidelines, it's left some to wonder what will change in regards to school lunches.

In Red Wing the changes are minor, according to Food Service Director Brenton Lexvold.

“One thing is allowing different types of milk percentages back in the schools,” he said. “Schools can do 1% flavored or unflavored. In the past, it used to be skim flavored.”

Another change is the difference in weekly grain percentages, with schools being allowed greater flexibility in offering white bread versus whole grains.

“Before this flexibility to the law, it had to be 100% whole grain,” Lexvold said.

Under the old regulations, schools had to fill out an exemption form if food services want to serve bow tie pasta — without it, schools needed to serve it in whole-grain form. According to Lexvold, the new regulation’s do away with that exemption requirement entirely.

“I would say in general most of our items are whole-grain based,” he said. “I mean we’re not at 100%, but we definitely — I would say on average the menus are 70 to 85 (percent), maybe even higher on some days.”

He added that dietitians don’t typically recommend making your diet 100% whole grains, but rather making it half your diet instead.

“It’s a lot to come through as a food provider to make 100%,” Lexvold said. “That’s pretty crazy.”

These changes went into effect last July, but there’s still more in the works that will increase flexibility to school districts.

Some include simplifying meal service as to what counts as a vegetable, with an example given as instead of having kids eat three-fourths of a cup in a week, they can just have a half cup.

“So, everything will be a half cup. Your red oranges are a three-fourths of a cup, but some other subgroups like your starches are all half cup increments,” Lexvold said. “It’s going to better align them.”

Eighth graders would also be freed up and moved into the high school age bracket. Despite eighth graders being present at the high school, they were still bracketed with sixth and seventh graders.

“So what it does is allow me to shift down to actually provide higher calories for an eighth grader,” Lexvold said. “What it’s allowed food service directors to do is, when you have these types of blended schools, it’s OK to offer a nine through 12 meal pattern.”

The last proposal is bringing back proteins, specifically in breakfasts. There is no mandate that schools even have to provide a meat alternative in breakfasts, which are substituted for an emphasis on a bread grain equivalent.

“Part of feeling satiated is making sure that you got protein,” Lexvold said.

"The sad part is there's been no changes to the physical laws, like some flexibility in the sodium, whole grains and the milk this year," he added. "Looking for more changes to come in the future based on the feedback of the school food authorities."