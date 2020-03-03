HUDSON -- The school district has updated its pandemic preparedness plan amid the spread of coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

The district’s initial pandemic plan started during the H1N1 outbreak in the 2000s, Assistant Director of Community Relations Tracy Habisch-Ahlin said. It has now been tweaked to be more generic for any pandemic.

The plan lays out actions for several phases within prevention, containment and monitoring. Actions include disseminating information, developing plans for a reduced workforce, reviewing quantities of cleaning and disinfecting supplies, establishing protocols for transporting sick students, implementing surveillance protocol and more, up to cancellation of events and closure of schools.

“We’ll follow guidance as it comes along,” Habisch-Ahlin said.

The plan has been communicated to families.

Superintendent Nick Ouellette said the district is working as a team to run through different scenarios, including if the school has to close either by mandate or by choice.

“Those are all conversations that are fluid and we’re continuing to have,” he said.

The district has already started heightening its cleaning and changing the air systems in the building, Ouellette said.

The school district does have a couple international student trips planned, one of which is a spring break choir trip to Italy, Germany and Austria. Italy is a no-go, Ouellette said, but they’re still trying to determine what to do with the other pieces of the trip. The school has trip insurance, but it’s not applicable to disease outbreaks.

Chief Academic Officer Dave Grambow said the school is going to ramp up the level of travel insurance it has in the future. Right now it is focused on tracking the information available, but things are changing quickly, he said.

Board member Bruce Hanson, who has a son going on the choir trip, said he is concerned, but added the organization that helped plan the trip should have some level of experience and be able to provide feedback.

Postponing the trip is something they can explore, Grambow said.

Board member Rob Brown, who also has a child attending the trip and will be chaperoning, said it would be wonderful if the district could postpone. While student safety is first and foremost, he said in talking with parents they want their children to have this experience.

Board member Carrie Whitacre said the district should try to postpone, but should absolutely not go over spring break.

As of March 2, Wisconsin has had one case of COVID-19, with two pending tests, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The positive case was tested at a UW-Madison hospital, according to a release from UW-Health.