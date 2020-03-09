NEWPORT, Minn. — Students at Newport Elementary School exceeded expectations on their reading scores on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment.

That did not escape the notice of state Sen. Carla Nelson, R-Rochester, who is chair of the Education and Finance Policy Committee. Last month, the Olmsted County Republican invited the school's principal, Rich Romano, to the Capitol to discuss the success.

Romano and Associate Superintendent Kristine Schaefer testified at a Senate E-12 Finance and Policy Committee hearing Feb. 19.

Newport Elementary’s third graders met or exceeded MCA reading standards despite economic challenges. In all, Nelson and her staff identified 13 schools that did well despite having higher numbers of students in the free and reduced lunch program, students of color, special education students and English language learners.

Of the 290 students at the elementary school, 46.55% are students of color or Native American. Fifty-two percent qualify for free or reduced priced meals. Students who receive special education services total 19.31% and English learners account for 15.86%.

But Newport helped close the achievement gap by posting better-than-predicted test results — its fifth consecutive improvement in reading scores.

Over the past five years, Newport has raised its MCA reading scores from 40% proficiency in 2014 to 61.4% in 2019.

“Every single Newport staff member should feel a great deal of pride in this recognition and validation of the work all of us do here at Newport,” Romano said in an email thanking the Newport staff. “School success is measured in test score proficiency but the increased proficiency of students is based on the culture and environment each and every staff member at Newport helps to create. When children feel cared for and loved they can flourish.”