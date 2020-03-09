The high school graduation rate for South Washington County Schools has climbed 1.2 percentage points since last year, according to newly released data.

An annual report released last week from the Minnesota Department of Education shows the statewide graduation rate has increased by .5 percentage points to a record high of 83.7%. In District 833, the rate has steadily increased each year to 93.3% in 2019.

In a telephone press conference, Minnesota Department of Education commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker highlighted the district as one that is outpacing the state averages of graduation rates among several student groups.

“The common theme there is they are intentional about personalizing education for their students,” Ricker said.

The districts that have had consistent improvement are the ones that have emphasized college and career readiness and culturally responsive education, she said.

Graduation rates for black and Hispanic students increased at East Ridge, Park and Woodbury high schools. For the second consecutive year, 100% of black students at East Ridge graduated. At Park, 100% of Hispanic and English learner students graduated.

In the last year, graduation rates for English learners and students who qualify for free or reduced cost lunch increased by 5.6 and 2.4 percentage points, respectively.

"We are proud of the dedication and commitment that our students exhibit on their path toward graduation," Superintendent Keith Jacobus said in a press release. "Our amazing staff and teachers have been instrumental in expanding personalized instruction for each student, which is central to our strategic plan."