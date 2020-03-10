COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — As schools near capacity, district officials are discussing several plans for expansion.

With new housing developments and an uptick in families with school-age children, South Washington County Schools expects its student population to grow by 3,500 in 2030, planning documents show. To keep up with growth, the district is examining four plans.

Two of the plans focus on consolidating and remodeling elementary schools. The other two focus on secondary growth: one details costs for adding on to each of the three main high schools, and another examines building a fourth school.

Talks began in fall 2018 when the school board approved a Long Range Facilities Planning Committee to begin the process. Since 2019, a steering committee of district administrators has been working with a task force comprised of faculty, staff and community members to narrow down options.

In May, the district plans to host public forums and boost community outreach about the plans.

Afterwards, the steering committee will make a final recommendation to the school board. Once the school board votes on a proposal, it will go to voters for approval in February 2021.

“We want everyone to know what the issue really is. And the issue is we’re going to have tremendous growth in the next 10 years,” Director of Finance and Operations Dan Pyan said at the March 5 school board meeting.

Elementary school plans

In 10 years, the district expects to see at least 9,443 elementary school students. While it has a capacity for 10,116 students, “not all the seats are in the right spot,” Pyan said.

Pine Hill and Grey Cloud elementary schools are expected to reach capacity within five years, Pyan said. Meanwhile, the population of elementary school students is expected to increase the most in a spot where the district doesn’t have a school — between Grey Cloud and Bailey elementary schools, he said.

A $77,144,149 proposal would increase capacity at the elementary level to 10,435 by consolidating the schools. It would add improvements to several schools while repurposing two buildings for other uses.

A $85,831,672 proposal would increase capacity to 10,480 by adding an elementary school, repurposing two schools and renovating classrooms and bathrooms in the remaining schools.

Many of the 1960s buildings do not have enough bathrooms for the students, Pyan said.

Secondary school plans

Each of the high schools are expected to hit 2,000 students by the 2021-22 school year.

Currently, the capacities for East Ridge, Woodbury and Park high schools are 1,800, 2,000 and 2,100, respectively.

“It’s happening sooner than we thought,” Pyan said.

A $277,808,848 proposal would expand each of the three main high schools so that each one could host about 2,100 students. It would also cover renovations and improvements, such as enhancing security and adding air conditioning to gyms, at the middle schools and alternative high school.

A $424,788,953 plan would add a fourth high school to an undetermined location. This would keep the student population at each school generally under 2,000, Pyan said. This plan also includes renovations at Woodbury and Park high schools, as well as at the four middle schools.

“This is a real philosophical thing for people to ponder,” Pyan said. “What size do you want your high school?”