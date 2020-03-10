After a slight increase in 2018, Hastings Public Schools saw little change in its graduation rates in 2019, according to newly released data.

An annual report released last week from the Minnesota Department of Education shows the statewide graduation rate has increased by .5 percentage points to a record high of 83.7%. In Hastings, 94.4% of students graduated on time in 2019. In 2018, the district reached 95.7%, which was its highest rate in five years.

Since 2015, the rate has hovered around 95%, MDE data shows.

71.43% of special education students graduated within four years in 2019, which is a decline from 87.1% in 2018. Overall, the rate has climbed up from 69.2% in 2014.

90.5% of students on free or reduced meals graduated on time in 2019, which was an increase from 87.1% in 2018.

Hastings High School Principal Mike Johnson emphasized that his goal is to have 100% of students graduate on time. He said the school began to see improvement in graduation rates as it began offering more advanced placement and honors classes, as well as other opportunities to earn college credit.

"I also believe that our strong tradition of HHS graduates attending college and technical schools after high school – 90% each year – has created the culture and expectation that students explore careers and make a plan beyond high school," he said in a statement.