ST PAUL -- As the current number of COVID-19 patients reaches five in Minnesota, the University of Minnesota is suspending all in-person classes at all five campuses until at least Wednesday, April 1.

In a Wednesday, March 11 statement, UMN President Joan Gabel announced that effective immediately, in-person courses are suspended out of health and safety precautions for the global COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by exposure to coronavirus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly 63,000 students are enrolled in UMN across all five campuses statewide.

UMN's Duluth, Rochester and Twin Cities campuses are currently on spring break, which has now been extended to Wednesday, March 18, according to Wednesday's release. UMN Crookston and Morris campuses' spring breaks are scheduled for next week, March 16-20. Following spring break, Gabel said classes will be taught online or alternatively through at least April 1.

As of Wednesday, five Minnesotans have tested positive for the virus, none of which are within the UMN system. But Gabel said suspending classes is "a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of exposure to our University community."

Campuses will remain open, and Gabel said employees should still report to work. But she encouraged students to go or stay home, away from campus, if they are able.

For students who can't go home, or for those whose safest place is on campus, Gabel said residence halls, dining services and other student services will continue operating. She said the university will release another update if that changes.

For those on campus, Gabel recommended following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines to prevent contracting or spreading the virus.