RIVER FALLS — Classes will be suspended March 16-29 at UW-River Falls as the university reacts to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The suspension covers a week of class time and the week of spring break, scheduled for March 23-27. Following spring break, faculty will switch to alternative instruction with no in-person classes through at least April 10, the university announced Thursday, March 12.

Chancellor Dean Van Galen wrote in the announcement:

"We have carefully considered input and feedback from across campus and have consulted with administrative and shared governance leaders. We know that there will still be questions for which we do not have answers, but we are putting resources in place to ensure we respond to inquiries in a timely manner. Please know that I also acknowledge this to be a trying and difficult time, emotionally and psychologically for many and we will do our best to support you."

One case of the respiratory disease COVID-19 was confirmed this week in Pierce County.

Other measures being taken at UWRF:

All university sponsored travel is cancelled through April 10, with limited exceptions.

All spring semester Admissions Falcon Preview Days are cancelled, and there will be no daily campus visits March 16-April 10.

All special visit groups of 50 or more people are canceled for spring semester.

The university will provide updates at https://www.uwrf.edu/COVID-19.

