NEW RICHMOND — Every so often a social movement comes along, makes a splash and then fades from the spotlight.

From awareness campaigns like the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge to the yellow Livestrong wristbands to support cancer survivors, these movements land with just the right formula to resonate with a wide audience.

Though society seems hungry to move on to the next phenomenon, some movements live on through generations.

Two decades after Catherine Ryan Hyde's novel "Pay It Forward" and the 2000 movie adaptation re-popularized the term for repaying acts of kindness by doing something nice for someone else, a group of New Richmond fifth-graders discovered the message anew.

Hillside Elementary teacher Dan Bowar said students read the book recently in a lit circle group and got inspired.

"They thought it was a really neat idea," Bowar said. "It's new to them."

In the novel, a young boy is tasked by a social studies teacher with coming up with a plan to change the world. His idea is to do big favors for three people, then the recipients each do the same for three more people, and so on.

"The philosophy of Pay It Forward is that through acts of kindness among strangers, we all foster a more caring society," according to the nonprofit Pay It Forward Foundation.

Bowar said his students wanted to start something similar at Hillside. They made cards for good deeds-doers to pass on to encourage the recipient to return the favor to someone else. Students went classroom to classroom this month with posters and a slideshow to introduce the idea to their fellow classmates.

"It's been totally driven by the kids," he said. "It's all coming from them and it's all their plan."

The Pay It Forward campaign was scheduled to begin school-wide on Monday, March 16, with teachers passing out cards to their classes.