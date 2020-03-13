Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsin K-12 schools to close effective Wednesday, March 18, in hopes of stopping the containing COVID-19.

On Friday, he directed Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to issue an agency order mandating the statewide closure of all K-12 schools -- public and private -- as part of the state’s response to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

A copy of DHS Secretary-designee Palm’s order can be found here.

The mandated closure will begin on Wednesday to give school districts time to make plans for students, families, educators and staff. School districts, particularly those in counties with reported cases of COVID-19, may choose to close earlier than Wednesday. Pierce County has a single case in the Prescott district.

The anticipated reopening date is April 6, 2020; however, that date is subject to change pending further information, his office said in a news relase.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority,” Evers said.

Earlier Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 19 cases, including one individual who has recovered.