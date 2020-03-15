ST. PAUL -- In response to the coronavirus pandemic, all K-12 schools in Minnesota will close Wednesday, March 18, through at least March 27, Gov. Tim Walz said Sunday.

The move comes a day after the Minnesota Department of Health reported 35 cases of COVID-19, the illness that stems from the coronavirus. So far 868 people in the state have been tested.

Walz said there has not yet been a significant number of cases tracked in Minnesota schools or among children or teenagers, but he said the state sought to take preventative action to avoid the spread.

READ MORE: Here's the Mayo Clinic Health System response to coronavirus | COVID-19 shutting down Wisconsin K-12 | As nursing home associations urge limited visitor access in response to coronavirus, here's what some local facilities are doing

“We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out,” Walz said.

Walz signed Executive Order 20-02, authorizing the temporary closure of Minnesota public schools, on Sunday. The order also requires schools to provide care for elementary-age children of health care professionals, first responders, and other emergency workers during previously planned school days "to ensure Minnesota’s first line of defense against COVID-19 can stay on the job."

The governor said beginning Monday school officials will take steps to plan for the school closures including preparing distance learning procedures. And as part of the executive order, schools will continue to provide meals to students in need and set up continued school mental health services.

As part of the distance learning, educators will check in with students at least once a school day, state officials said. And exactly what that would entail in each district would vary depending on what teachers determine is appropriate.

"I am stressing to use this time to plan," Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker said. "We are planning for the potential of weeks of distance learning."

Some districts and charter schools were set to close schools earlier, state officials said.

South Washington County

District 833 spokesperson Pepe Barton confirmed schools will be closed beginning Monday through at least March 27. The district had announced Friday that it is extending spring break by one day, re-opening Wednesday, to allow administrators and staff to plan how to address slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

The district will continue paying staff during the closure, Barton said.

Activities such as plays, concerts and other large district events from March 13-21 have been canceled, the district said Friday. All trips through April 12 have also been canceled.

“We will soon provide additional information on planning for distance learning for students, staff work schedules and other supports during this closure,” a call to district staff says.

Hastings Public Schools

Hastings Public Schools begin spring break this week and will be closed March 23-27. The district will begin e-learning March 30th, interim Superintendent Jeff Pesta said.

Beginning March 30, the district will have meals available and opportunities for supervision during the day.

“We will continue to offer and evaluate the safety of childcare programs, extra-curricular activities, and other miscellaneous functions that are intended to operate March 16-30,” Pesta said in an email.

A choir trip to Los Angeles and San Diego for spring break was canceled Thursday, Pesta said.

This is a developing story.

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.



