NEW RICHMOND — Members of the New Richmond Board of Education found themselves seated 6-feet apart in accordance with the latest social distancing suggestions during its Monday meeting.

On the agenda? The district’s COVID-19 action plan.

“We’re trying to create almost a new version of education in two-and-a-half days. This thing is changing hourly. I’m just very proud of our staff. We hit the ground running. One of the things I want to continue to do is to stay on top of things,” District Administrator Patrick Olson said.

Olson reviewed the timeline and actions outlined in a letter sent to parents and students explaining the lead-up to school closures on Wednesday.

Teachers were in class Monday without students to develop a comprehensive plan on how to instruct and deliver educational content to students during the closure.

On Tuesday, students were scheduled to return to school to receive instructions and preparation from teachers for the extended closure as well as pick up necessary school supplies, books, laptops and other items.

On Wednesday, schools will close to students as they begin communicating directly with staff using various technology services. Remote learning is expected to last until at least April 6. Remote learning is expected to begin directly with students Thursday.

The district is also taking into consideration that spring break is March 23-27.

Following the exchange of hundreds of emails and conversations over the weekend between Olson, Board President Rick Hinz and staff members, Olson was able to work out details of the “new version of education,” including virtual tools available to staff and students, lessons plans, distribution of physical books, laptops, and other materials and compensation for teachers and staff.

Olson plans to issue two letters Tuesday, one to staff and one to parents and students.

The letter to parents and teachers will provide a comprehensive outline and expectations developed by staff. The letter to staff will reiterate decisions made over the weekend with regard to expectations and compensation and any changes that have happened since.

Olson said the high school expects to provide about 60 laptops to students in need. The laptops will be provided free of charge but will require a lease agreement.

Olson also informed members that as of late Monday afternoon, the Department of Public Instruction will waive a state mandated hour requirement to districts requesting to do so during the ongoing public health emergency.



“Our goal is to make sure students do not go without a quarter’s loss of instruction. Our focus today with staff was, what does that instruction look like and how is that communicated to the families,” Olson said.

For the time being, the school is observing the 50-person limit for groups although Olson said that limit is likely to decrease to 10 in compliance with President Donald Trump’s latest decree.

Olson reiterated there is no indication of infection in the city or county as of yet, and that in addition to communicating with DPI and DHS, he is in constant contact with Steve Massey at Westfields Hospital and Clinic and Mike Darrow at the city.

“We will adjust,” said Olson.

Other business

Members approved the purchase of new reading and phonics materials for grades the K-5 from Fountas & Pinnell Classroom for a total of $529,298. The budget will account for $200,000 of the purchase. Olson expects as much as another $200,000 to be forthcoming from the Federal E-Rate program and the balance to be made up by trimming other programs.

Members approved the purchase of a metals materials package from Atomic Architectural Sheet Metal, Inc for $18,180 plus tax for construction of the stadium concession building.

Members approved a three-year audit proposal from Bauman Associates for a total of $61,700.

Members approved the purchase of 30 SMART panels from Tierney to complete the elementary school upgrade for $126,422.10. $33,644.70 will come from the 2019-2020 budget and $92,777.40 from the 2020-2021 budget.

