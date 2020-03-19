Gov. Tony Evers ordered all K-12 schools to close by the end of the day Wednesday, March 18, in hopes of containing COVID-19. Most districts vacated students sooner.

The order came Friday, March 13, and applies to both public and private schools. The date to reopen was set for April 6, but has been extended with no new end date.

“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority,” Evers said.

Wisconsin had 72 positive cases of COVID-19 as of March 17 including one in Pierce County.

READ MORE: Coronavirus visitor guidelines released for HealthPartners, including Hudson and Westfields hospitals | A running list of restaurants offering free student meals in the RiverTown region

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction said it waived state-mandated hour requirements for districts. It is also pursuing a waiver request to the U.S. Department of Education for mandated assessments.

Some measures made by local districts include:

Schools closed March 17 at 5 p.m. to students and the general public.

School buildings are being sanitized and cleaned inside.

Students in all grade levels including elementary are participating in distance learning, most of which can be conducted online.

Staff will work to connect through the internet or devices with students and families for academics, technical support and other needs.

All school-related and extra curricular activities also are suspended.

Some food needs will be met by arranging meal distribution opportunities unique to different districts.

School boards are scheduled to meet next month, remaining conscious of social distancing as was practiced during March meetings.

Hudson

The Hudson School District had started to prepare for a possible closure following the announcement that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 had been present at the Destination Imagination meet in Osceola.

“It put us into hyperdrive as far as preparing for what would happen,” Superintendent Nick Ouellette said at a special board meeting Monday.

Students in all grades will be participating in distance learning. The setup was ready to be enacted the first day of closure, Chief Academic Officer Dave Grambow said.

Elementary students have two to three days of prepackaged lessons, and teachers for grades 6 and up will deliver as close to their regularly scheduled classroom plans as possible.

Distance learning will not follow the daily school schedule. Grambow said most of it will be asynchronous, with teachers recording videos or creating instruction for students to follow, not live classes. The district wants to be as flexible as possible.

“Every family is struggling to come up with their own schedule that works for them,” he said.

Not all of the learning will be online education; for many students online will just be a communication tool.

The district will provide professional training for teachers on what to do and the technology they will be using, as well as training for families and parents.

Grambow said they don’t want students sitting in front of a computer for seven hours a day. Instruction time will be about half the amount they would spend in class for core classes. Electives will have a weekly menu of options students can engage in.

If the closure is extended, Grabow said the district will look more closely at how to mirror on-site instruction.

All teachers are expected to schedule four hours a day of office hours to communicate with families. Additionally, elementary classroom teachers will contact every family once a week, and middle and high school advisers will contact their students’ families once a week. The district will also have tiers of additional communication for students who may need it.

“The idea here is that this will evolve over time,” Grambow said.

Families will have access to media specialists for technical support, while teachers will have access to the district’s IT department.

Families who do not have internet access at home will be provided with mobile hotspots. Students down to grade 6 have devices, and most of the elementary students have devices to access at home. The district will supplement for those who do not.

The closure time does include the district’s spring break, March 23-27.

Providing instruction to students with special needs will be one of the most complicated parts of the closure. Chief of Schools Officer Erin Schiltgen said virtual options may not be the best for all of the district’s students. Some may need service from the district over the summer.

All staff will be paid during the closure.

“The upside to committing to paying our staff is obviously letting our staff know that we’re all in this together,” Ouellette said.

It ensures that the district will have all of its employees when schools reopen.

Breakfast and lunch will be available daily to those who need it. A grab and go set up will be made at the high school so people do not have to get out of their cars, Ouellette said. This began Wednesday on a daily basis.

Child care will be available to school-aged children of medical professionals and first responders at EP Rock Elementary. The care is not open to other students.

“‘We thought this is something we can do to help ease that burden on especially health care members and first responders,” Ouellette said.

Once the buildings are closed, a deep clean of the buildings will be done. Ouellette said the district ordered supplies earlier in the year in anticipation of an ongoing need.

All committees and work groups have been put on hold.

The School Board will continue to meet.

No decision has been made on prom or graduation. It is possible those events will be pushed back, Ouellette said, depending on when state restrictions on gatherings are lifted.

The district has been updating COVID-19 information on its website hudsonraiders.org.

New Richmond

At their meeting Monday, March 16, New Richmond School Board members were seated 6-feet apart in accordance with the latest social distancing suggestions.

“We’re trying to create almost a new version of education in two and a half days. This thing is changing hourly. I’m just very proud of our staff. We hit the ground running. One of the things I want to continue to do is to stay on top of things,” District Administrator Patrick Olson said.

He briefly reviewed the timeline and actions outlined in his Friday evening letter to parents and students explaining what will happen leading up to closure of the schools on Wednesday, March 18.

Teachers were in class on Monday without students to develop a comprehensive plan on how to both instruct and deliver educational content to students during the closure.

On Tuesday, students returned to school to receive instructions and preparation from teachers for the extended closure as well as pick up necessary school supplies, books, laptops and other left over items.

Remote learning was expected to begin Thursday, March 19.

The district is also taking into consideration that spring break is March 23-27.

Following the exchange of hundreds of emails and conversations over the weekend with Board President Rick Hinz and staff members, Olson said they outlined details of the “new version of education,” including virtual tools available to staff and students, lessons plans, distribution of physical books, laptops and other materials and compensation for teachers and staff.

“All staff will be paid as normal, including hourly employees, during this closure until April 6, 2020 as previously outlined by your assignment letter at the start of the year.”

A letter to parents and teachers Tuesday provided a comprehensive outline in detail all of the expectations developed by staff over the weekend and on Monday.

“Our goal is to make sure students do not go without a quarter’s loss of instruction. Our focus today with staff was, what does that instruction look like and how is that communicated to the families,” Olson said Monday.

For the latest New Richmond School District COVID-19 updates, visit www.newrichmond.k12.wi.us/Page/8867 .

River Falls

River Falls School Board members praised administration and teachers March 16 for adapting quickly to the rapidly changing circumstances, where members and the audience practiced social distancing and hand sanitization.

“It’s a team effort that makes it all click,” Superintendent Jamie Benson said. “We’ve unbelievable community support. Staff is stepping up to the plate, understanding we have to be flexible at this time. ... Teachers have a big responsibility to try to figure this all out, but yes they are very responsive.”

At-home learning was scheduled to start today, where K-12 students will be provided activities and curriculum from teachers either through email, other technology or hard copies.

All students will be provided with free meals per family requests. On Tuesdays and Fridays for the next three weeks, cold lunches may be picked up at the high school or may be delivered to homes.

Our Neighbor’s Place and the Backpack Program have already distributed food for 72 families to provide more support over spring break March 23-27. The district will be communicating with the Food Pantry about additional food supplies.

Administration publishes updates online at www.rfsd.k12.wi.us on the district’s “COVID-19 Information” page.

“I want to suggest that maybe we refer to it as not a shutdown but as some sort of alternative mode of operating,” Board Treasurer Mike Thompson said. “There’s going to be a lot of activity continuing to go on. I don’t want the public to get the idea that everyone’s just sitting at home doing nothing, they’re still trying to teach and coordinate all these things.”

Somerset

“We continue to work diligently to follow the current, and ever-changing, guidelines from the CDC and Department of Health as it pertains to schools and our community. Being proactive in this ever-changing situation, we are doing what we believe is best for the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community,” said Somerset Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek in a letter to families March 16.

Somerset schools were open Tuesday to ease student concerns, prepare students for virtual/distance learning and allow them to pick up school materials. Staff finalized in-person instruction and shared resources.

If families are on spring break this week, they are asked to contact their student’s building principal to arrange an alternate time to pick up their student’s materials.

“We are paying all employees and opening day care for health care and medical professionals,” said Bezek.

Families need to check their email for directions on how to get meals delivered on a bus route or for pick up at school during school closure. The district will be sending emails to families who already receive a backpack of food each week.

Families interested in being a part of the backpack program need to contact a school counselor. Additional food resources during the extended closure can be found at: docs.google.com/document/d/1Cm .

There will be no athletics or activities until April 6. Teams may not gather to practice, meet, train, scrimmage or participate in contests. Coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.

St. Croix Central

The St. Croix Central administration distributed a letter on Friday, March 14, 2020, to families communicating details about the district’s at-home learning plan to begin Wednesday, March 18 and continue through Monday, April 6, 2020.

The district hoped by communicating plans on Friday to give families an opportunity to prepare for the extended closure.

“As a District, our focus over this closure is to provide continued education and food service for all students at each level. We have also committed to paying all hourly and salaried contracted employees their normal wages during closure,” said District Superintendent Tim Widiker.

Spring break is March 20-29. At-home learning will resume March 30. Free food service will be provided for students per request. Breakfast and lunch items will be provided door to door via van routes. Call 715-796-5383 ext. 1111 if you do not have internet access to sign up for these meals.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.