RED WING — With classes canceled this week over the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Goodhue and Pierce counties will offer meals to students 18 and younger.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made the decision to close schools in the Badger State on March 13. The closure begins tomorrow and will be in effect until at least April 6. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a similar closure a few days later, starting tomorrow and going until at least March 27.

Below is a list of of what southeastern Minnesota schools are doing:

Pierce County

Ellsworth School District

Lunch will be provided at no cost from 12-4 p.m on school days during the closure. Meals can be picked up from the high school cafeteria entrance. Cars should pull up to the sidewalk by the stairs where a staff member will provide options for lunch.

River Falls School District

The River Falls School District will be offering free lunches to all children, the district announced on its website. Meals will be served during the week of spring break, as well.

To sign up for the meals, click here.

Elmwood, Spring Valley

The Elmwood and Spring Valley school districts did not have a free or charged meal program set up as of March 17.

Both districts have been asking parents and guardians to fill out surveys to determine food service needs.

Elmwood School District survey link

Spring Valley School District survey link

Goodhue County

Goodhue Public Schools

Goodhue Public Schools will offer lunches that will be charged to students' accounts, according to the district's Facebook page.

The following prices will be charged:

$2.90 per meal for grades 7-12

$2.80 per meal for grades 4-6

$2.70 per meal for grades K-3

Students that qualify for free or reduced-price meals will not be charged.

Lunches will be available for pick up from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the these locations:

Bellechester Community Center

Car Wash

Dressen’s Saloon

Featherstone Townhall

Goodhue School - Door #1

Roller Rink, Belle Creek

St. Columbkill Church

St. Peter’s Church, Belvidere

Parents and guardians will be able to submit lunch requests on a weekly basis while school is not in session.

Lunch request form

Kenyon-Wanamingo School District

Students that are in need of a meal during the school closure can sign up to receive one from the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.

The district will begin serving meals March 18. A lunch with a breakfast item in it will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to noon during school days while school is out.

Students can pick up their elementary school or middle/high school.

Meal requests for students in grades K-6 have been emailed to parents and guardians. To sign up for meals for students in grades 7-12, follow this link.

Red Wing School District

The Red Wing School District will offer free breakfast and lunch at a variety of locations across the city starting March 18.

Each bag will contain a breakfast and lunch item.

Meals will be distributed at the following locations:

Prairie Island Community Center (5363 Sturgeon Lake Rd.): 10-10:45 a.m.

Red Wing Food Shelf (1755 Old W Main St.): 11-11:45 a.m.

United Lutheran Church (628 W Fifth St.): 10-10:45 a.m.

AP Anderson Park (101 Johnson Ave.): 10-10:45 a.m.

Grandview Mobile Park (1003 Cottonwood Ave.): 11-11:45 a.m.

Colvill Family Center (269 E Fifth St.): 10-10:45 a.m.

Sunnyside Elementary (1668 Southwood Ave.): 11 a.m.-12 p.m., please call 651-385-4586 to preorder your meal.

Pepin Woods Mobile Park (2118 Pioneer Rd.): 11-11:45 a.m.

YMCA (434 Main St.): 10-10:45 a.m.

South Park (1504 South Park St.): 11-11:45 a.m.

Red Wing High School (2451 Eagle Ridge Drive): 11:00-11:45 a.m., please call 651-385-4620 to preorder your meal.

The district asks those arriving by car to park near the bus. Meals will be brought to your car. If walking, the district asks participants to line up and approach the bus as directed.

