HASTINGS — Beginning March 23, Hastings Public Schools will deliver meals to students at their regular bus stops and begin offering childcare for emergency workers.

The School Board held an emergency meeting Wednesday, March 18, to approve logistics, which have been posted to the district website.

The district has tentative plans to begin distance learning March 30, but is waiting for direction from the state before officially moving forward, interim Superintendent Jeff Pesta said.

At the school board meeting, Pesta encouraged parents to have students keep a routine next week by picking up meals and retrieving educational materials from school. By doing this, he said, students will be more prepared for distance learning.

Here’s a breakdown of details:

Emergency childcare

In compliance with the state executive order, Hastings Public Schools will provide childcare for a state-specified list of emergency workers. If there is enough space, the district will also provide care for children of Hastings Public School employees.

This childcare extends to kids living in the district from kindergarten-age to 12 years old and will take place at Pinecrest Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Extended childcare will be available for emergency workers from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., depending on space.

Bus routes for those seeking transportation will be determined after registration, the notice says.

Meal delivery

Beginning March 23, Hastings Public Schools bus drivers will deliver meals at students’ normal bus stops. Drivers will arrive at stops two hours later than usual.

“We thought about running it at the regular time, which means kids have to go out there at 6:30 a.m. … We figured, if we really want to promote this, we better give kids a fighting chance to get their meals,” Pesta said at the School Board meeting.

Students or family members can accept the meals, the notice says.

Pesta encouraged families to take the food even if they don’t think they need it that day, and to save it for later.

“Take the meals,” Pesta said. “You’ve got something that is nutritious and will last a long time in your house. We really want families to take them. We’ve ordered the food, and we’ll be reimbursed if people take them.”

Meals will be delivered directly to students who usually receive special transportation, the notice says.

Students who walk to school can either pick up meals at Hastings High School and Hasting Middle School from 11 a.m. to 1 p..m. Meals will also be available at Kennedy and McAuliffe elementary schools at 10 a.m. The notice asks families to meet near the parked school bus.

Distance learning

Beginning March 30, the school district tentatively plans to begin distance learning for all grade levels, including pre-school.

Schools will share logistics with families, Pesta said.

Attendance will be taken daily, the notice specifies, and the district receives state funding based on the daily participation rates of students.

