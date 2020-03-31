RIVER FALLS -- Even before Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers launched an initiative to collect personal protective equipment to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and Chippewa Valley Technical College were springing into action.

With both institutions suspending face-to-face instruction for the remainder of the spring semester, equipment that normally would be used for hands-on training and education is being donated to help ensure first responders and other personnel are equipped to handle the growing crisis.

“Our surrounding communities have been very supportive of this institution and this is just being a good neighbor and doing the right thing,” UWRF Police Chief Karl Fleury said. “The response has been extraordinary from the campus community at large. The university is in a great city and a great county, and the people are awesome.”

Fleury and his staff collected hundreds of PPE devices, including face masks, protective gowns, surgical gloves and protective eyewear, from the university's faculty and staff in the biology, chemistry/biotechnology and psychological science departments. The equipment is being inventoried before being distributed to the proper authorities.

“There are things that need to be worked out as far as distribution and we’re trying to facilitate that with local first responders, hospitals, EMS and police and fire.” he said. “My hope and desire is for it to stay locally and help the fight on the front lines to make sure they have the equipment they need to protect them.”

Chippewa Valley Technical College has already distributed an estimated $10,000 worth of equipment and supplies to the emergency service departments in the 11 counties in CVTC’s district.

“We inventoried all FireMedic and Emergency Medical Services supplies, including non-disposable equipment and disposable personal protection equipment” said Mark Schwartz, CVTC emergency services continuing education coordinator. “Our disposable PPE, like masks and gloves were divided up for our 11 county area and distributed to the majority of the counties Monday. We were able to send out about 80 N-95 masks, eight boxes of gloves and a small amount of surgical gowns and masks to each county.”

An additional 30 gowns, several cases of gloves and hand sanitizers and equipment disinfectant from the Health Education Center were also provided to the 11 counties.

CVTC has also loaned three ventilators from its respiratory Tterapy program to Mayo Clinic Health System hospital and two to Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire. Ventilators are critical pieces of equipment for people who have severe cases of COVID-19 or underlying health problems that put them at risk. Health care facilities fear not having enough respirators for people who need them as the disease spreads, which has already happened in some parts of the country.

CVTC’s respiratory therapy faculty members Theresa Meinen and Donald Raymond are ready to join the fight as well.

“I was an employee of Mayo for 20 years, leaving in 2015, and Don worked there for a time as well,” said Meinen. “We have renewed our employment there and are ready to come to work should the hospital need us during the outbreak.”

Mayo has also hired four CVTC students who will be able to do some lower level respiratory care work. “The students are eight weeks from graduating and are confident in most things,” Meinen said.

Fleury said no one knows how the COVID-19 crisis will play out, and it will take a unified effort to respond accordingly.

“This is all of us,” he said. “This is unprecedented. I’ve been around a long time and have never seen anything like this.”

Fleury said he recently spoke to an 85 year-old friend who compared the current situation to the polio scare in the early 1950s.

“They still went to school but they’d come straight home after,” Fleury related. “There was no other contact.”

He said the best thing people can do in the current crisis is to take it seriously.

“Follow the governor’s orders, limit exposure and flatten the curve,” he said. “Everyone needs to do their part to keep all of us safe.”