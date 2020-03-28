RED WING -- The Red Wing School District has never had a distance learning program. After five years of budget reductions, a technology plan was put in place for the referendum in 2018.

Over a three-year period, the district would be adding devices, updating technology and ensuring that every student would be able to have one-to-one capabilities. That plan was fast tracked because of COVID-19 to just two days, Superintendent Karsten Anderson said.

With Gov. Tim Walz closing schools starting March 18 and then ordering districts to use distance until at least May 4, schools like Red Wing that never had this program needed to be ready for classes to begin on March 30.

Jess Whitcomb, the district curriculum coordinator, said the installment of a new curriculum on the fly isn't ideal, but everyone on staff has taken the changes in stride.

Last week the district held two days of intensive training to prepare staff for teaching through Google Classroom.

"I have been so impressed with our staff on just diving right in," Whitcomb said. "This is how it has to work and they’re taking it in stride and the flexibility and patience and adaptability of our staff -- so impressed by teachers who have never used Google Classroom giving help and support" to each other.

Anderson, added that everyone has been "outstanding" with the day-to-day adjustments.

So what will classes look like when they start on Monday? The fourth quarter will begin and classes will go as follows:

Elementary through grade 7 will have 45 minutes of math, science, reading, English language arts and social studies classes, alternating days. They will also have 30 minutes per day of "special/wheel/encore choice board" classes. These include art, music and physical education.

Grades 8-12 at Red Wing High School will follow the current A and B schedules, with 40 minutes per class.

Grades 10-12 at TowerView will follow a seven-period day that will be 25 minutes per class.

Teachers will post daily instruction by 9 a.m. each school day, with teachers responding to student questions within one business day. Attendance will be taken on a daily basis.

Special education staff and paraprofessionals will work to make sure their students get all of the assistance they possibly can during this time.

A Colvill Family Center e-learning site for preschoolers also will be available beginning on March 30, Whitcomb said.

Survey assessment

One of the first things the district needed to do was send out a survey asking about family technology needs, Whitcomb said. As COVID-19 closures and directives have been rapidly changing, Whitcomb said the district needed to send out multiple surveys to inquire after parents work requirements changed as well.

The district distributed personal items and technology this week with curbside pickup.

Even though they're establishing this plan, Anderson said the district will always value direct contact between students and teachers.

So with all of the changes and developments coming on a daily basis, did the district have a pandemic management plan?

Anderson said they have developed a rough draft of a pandemic emergency plan and have sought guidance through their crisis management plan, but they couldn't have anticipated what COVID-19 was going to do.

“Much of it is planning as we go," Anderson said. "Just like every other school district, city, county and business in the country.”

For the next handful of weeks, a new experience will begin for the Red Wing School District.

For more information on the district's response to COVID-19, visit this page.