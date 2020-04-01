After interviewing six candidates from a pool of 25 applicants Monday and Tuesday, board members have chosen Sara Paul and Bob McDowell as finalists. Next, each of the candidates will hold virtual forums with staff, administrators and the community. The school board is scheduled to make a final decision Thursday night.

Paul and McDowell are assistant superintendents in the White Bear Lake and Stillwater districts, respectively. Videos of their interviews with the board are available on the district website .

The board had also selected as a finalist Mounds View Public Schools assistant superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover, who then withdrew his name from consideration.

The Minnesota School Boards Association, which the board hired as a search firm, will host the community Q&A sessions Thursday via the video conferencing site Zoom. The candidates will be answering questions submitted by community members earlier this week. Videos of each hour-long session will be posted on the district website, School Board Chair Kelsey Waits said.

Once a community member has watched both videos, they can submit feedback to the school board via a Google form until 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the district website.

The candidates will also hold similar forums with staff and administrators.

Board members will begin interviewing the two finalists at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“The superintendent is an incredibly important role in the school district and in our community,” Waits said. “I really hope the community takes advantage of this opportunity to try to let us hear their opinions.”

The school district set a record with MSBA for participation in an earlier survey regarding the superintendent position, Waits said, with about 600 submissions. Usually, that number is closer to 100, she said.

“I really hope we see the same engagement out of the community during this process. I know this is asking for more time than the survey but this is really important … I also know we’re all stuck in our homes right now,” Waits said.

The superintendent will be paid a salary of at least $170,000, according to the job posting.

Sara Paul

Paul started her education career as a teacher for 15 years in District 622, she told school board members Monday. Afterwards, she worked as an executive director for the program Partnering for Youth before becoming an assistant superintendent at Minneapolis Public Schools. After three years with MPS, she became an assistant superintendent at White Bear Lake Area Schools, where she has been for five years, her LinkedIn page shows. In their deliberations , board members said her key strengths included public engagement, communication and budget management.

Bob McDowell