Dr. Robert McDowell, an assistant superintendent at Stillwater Area Public Schools, is set to begin his role July 1, 2020.

“The consensus was that Dr. Robert McDowell has the qualifications and skills to move the school district forward. We feel he will come into the position with an open mind, ready to listen, and committed to finding the best fit for the District, and we look forward to working with him,” said Board Chair Kelsey Waits in a statement.

The board will approve his contract at a special meeting Wednesday. The superintendent will receive a salary of at least $170,000, according to the job posting.

McDowell has been an assistant superintendent for Stillwater Area Public Schools since 2015. His previous experience includes serving as a middle school principal in White Bear Lake Area Public Schools and working as a technology coordinator and then assistant principal for Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools. He has also served in the Minnesota National Guard.

McDowell was one of six candidates interviewed from a pool of 25 applicants. His final interview with the school board is available on the Hastings Community TV YouTube page.