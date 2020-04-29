In a matter of a few days, Minnesota and Wisconsin schools were ordered to shut down over the COVID-19 outbreak, leaving educators scrambling to make online learning work. For schools in rural Pierce County, access to high-speed internet posed an additional obstacle.

On Friday, March 13, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered all K-12 schools to close by Wednesday, March 18.

That Saturday, Elmwood School District Superintendent Glenn Webb gathered a group for a four-hour meeting to discuss a tentative plan. They shared that plan the following day with all staff. Monday and Tuesday were prep days and kids were sent home with remote learning supplies, including a laptop if needed. Wednesday and Thursday were virtual learning practice days, no school on Friday or Monday, and students' first official day online was March 24.

“Overall it's going extremely well,” Webb said. “You have all students kindergarten through 12th grade with devices at home and we are using the Google Meet platform to interact live back and forth with the kids.”

The district sent out a survey to families inquiring about accommodation needs, including food services needs, device needs and internet access needs. Webb says this allowed them to figure out what services the school could provide to those students.

Plum City School District also sent out a needs survey. When Superintendent Amy Vesperman had an inkling that schools were about to be closed, she had her teachers immediately prepare 15 days worth of material for students.

“Our teachers had everything prepared in those few days, sent it home with the kids and since then we've done another round of work,” Vesperman said.

By Tuesday, March 17, Plum City had its first day of online learning.

Both districts completed digital learning training in August as a response to last year’s overwhelming number of snow days due to record-setting snowfall, cold temperatures and a polar vortex. Durand, Pepin and Alma were also involved in the training, which prepared them for two to three days of online learning, according to Webb.

The training gave teachers a head start on implementing online learning.

“The other thing is, I think students and teachers are learning a lot more about technology and enhancing their skills with that as well,” Vesperman added.

The results from the surveys gave the districts a good idea of who lacked internet access. About 15 families were identified as needing access to the internet at Elmwood schools, according to Webb.

Ordering 10 hot spots was part of the answer. Internet access doesn't equate to broadband in rural Pierce County.

To further address students' needs, wireless access points were set up to extend outside Elmwood School. Now the staff parking lot has full access, allowing students to sit in their car and connect to the school’s wifi.

“A lot of them have either found a way. They are either going to a neighbor's or grandma and grandpa, whatever it might be,” Webb said. “We are pretty much getting everybody online.”

At Plum City Schools, Vesperman said the district also set up a public wifi network which, like Elmwood Schools, can be accessed from the school’s parking lot. She points out that even with internet access, students in rural communities might find their connection is very slow.

“But they have seem

ed to have worked it out,” Vesperman said.

Plum City schools distributed devices to students who did not have access to laptops, tablets or other internet connecting devices at home. For now, Vesperman will keep track of any changes to student needs. She says everyone is checking in with their teachers and communication is staying open.



