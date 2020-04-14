HUDSON — The Hudson School District is using technology to maintain as much "student connection" as possible during distance learning.

Chief Academic Officer Dave Grambow said the new environment exacerbates internet access gaps for students, and some students may have new access gaps.

The district worked to fill that as distance learning began by sending out an access needs survey to all families. It purchased hot spots for those who needed it, and provided Chrome books to families that didn’t have a device.

Technology is used for communication, connection and instruction during distance learning, Grabmow said.

Each student has one 15-20 minute live connection with either their teachers at the elementary level or their advisers at the secondary level. These connections are not instructional, but focus on social and emotional learning, Grambow said.

“Personal connections are so important to students,” he said.

Lessons are as close to in school as possible, while still being flexible, Grambow said. Teachers are asked to present a course load that is about half of the time a student would spend in class, though that time varies per student.

Teachers have two lessons per week that are their own narrated lessons, and share more beyond that.

The lesson plans are done weekly, as providing daily info could get overwhelming.

Teachers also have the option of providing quick personal connections, such as morning greetings or a video sharing their home life.

The switch to distance learning has required a lot of professional training, Grambow said, as teachers weren’t originally trained in this. The Teaching and Learning department has met with every teacher in the district, and a collection of resources and tools are available to them.

Grading system

A new grading system reflects the days of distance learning. The Hudson School Board voted Monday to approve the system for the 2020 spring semester.

High school students will have a choice to receive all pass/fail grade or all letter grades, Director of Teaching and Learning Sandi Kovatch said.

A passing grade will be a 59.5% and higher. The pass/fail option will not have an effect on a student’s GPA.

The decision will be made one week prior to the end of the semester. Pass/fail will be the default if nothing is selected, Kovatch said.

The student will not be able to change the decision later in their academic career.

Middle school students will have a pass/fail system.

Elementary students will move to a grading scale of M, meeting expectation, and D, developing.