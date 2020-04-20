RED WING — With none of the drama that led to Burnside Elementary School Principal Jennifer Bordonaro being placed on administrative leave, Red Wing School Board accepted her resignation April 20, 2020, as part of the consent agenda.

Heidi Jones made the motion, Mike Christensen seconded it, the board took a unanimous roll call vote, and the matter was over.

The resignation is effective June 30.

The district will pay full medical and dental premiums May 1-Aug. 31 for those benefits in which Bordonaro participates. This could terminate early if she finds employment that provides equal or better coverage, according to the severance agreement.

The district has no financial obligation to pay any unused sick leave, vacation pay, severance or other benefits detailed in the Red Wing Public Schools directors’ contract.

She will be reimbursed up to $15,000 for any tuition, books and fees associated with pursuit of her doctorate during the fall 2019 or spring 2020 semesters. Any payment over $5,250 will be subject to income taxes.

Burnside’s discipline problems became public discussion Feb. 3 when multiple parents used the board’s open comment time to highlight their concerns about student and staff safety at the school serving grades 2-4. School Board members said the issues needed immediate attention, and a plan was implemented.

Bordonaro was placed on leave Feb. 26. She signed the resignation agreement April 10, and the board vote made it final.

Her annual salary is $118,879.30, according to the district's payroll coordinator. Bordonaro came to the Red Wing Public Schools in 2017.