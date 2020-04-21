HUDSON — Gov. Tony Evers' order to close all schools in the state for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year did not come as too much of a surprise to local school administrators.

Hudson School District Superintendent Nick Ouellette said state staff had told them in the last two weeks not to anticipate returning this school year.

“But I think a lot of us held out hope,” he said.

With the extension official as of April 16, Hudson students will continue under the current distance learning plan.

“I think our plan of instruction, it’s solid,” Ouellette said.

New Richmond School District Superintendent Patrick Olson said he and his staff had anticipated the possibility and were preparing to deliver plans to students and parents this week.

“Students and staff will continue remote learning through the end of the school year. As a district, we have created a learning calendar based on the state closure timelines. Families received information on April 5, 2020, with instructions on remote learning through April, 24, 2020. Detailed plans for remote learning past this date will be sent out this week as staff have anticipated this possibility and are prepared to offer new learning K-12,” Olson said.

The River Falls district is following neighbor districts by continuing the distance learning model. The district will also look closely at potential "learning loss" resulting from the change in learning routines.

"We are discussing remedial options through summer school programming, curriculum revisions, and instructional adaptations for 2020-21," River Falls Superintendent Jamie Benson said. "We will distribute our newly received hot spot Internet access points to families in need, meals programs will continue and we will continue to reach out to our most vulnerable or at-risk students to the greatest extent possible."

Fate of commencements

Evers' order also means districts have to address alternative plans for graduation, a milestone moment most would hate to deny the class of 2020.

Hudson High School does not yet have a decision regarding commencement, Ouellette said.

“It’s one of those things that we’re trying to see,” he said. “We would prefer to have some type of face-to-face commencement.”

With a class of more than 450 students, and commencements that typically draw 3,000 people to the gym, that would be hard to do under current guidelines. Ouellette said administrators considered doing multiple graduations if gatherings of up to 250 were allowed again. The governor’s Badger Bounce Back Plan, announced Monday, April 40, includes gatherings of up to only 50 people in phase two.

Ouellette said he sympathizes with the class of 2020, and the district will do anything it can to give them some type of normal graduation.

“This isn’t exactly how they expected the second part of their senior year,” he said.

In New Richmond and River Falls, in-person graduation appears to be in limbo, not yet planned but not canceled either.

“Our hearts go out to all our students as we know they want to return to our buildings and a sense of normalcy. Most of all, we wish we had comforting words for our NRHS class of 2020. At this time, we know questions do remain about the various milestones events they are missing. Please know, we are working diligently to create alternative celebrations and honors to acknowledge these important moments for our seniors. The one thing we can say at this point in time is that we will be conducting a face-to-face graduation ceremony for our class of 2020 when it is safe to do so. We are determined to provide that lasting memory to our seniors,” Olson said.

River Falls High School Principal Kit Luedtke has been discussing options with others to explore opportunities for graduation, according to River Falls superintendent Jamie Benson.

"We will find ways to honor our seniors," Benson said. "We owe them this commitment and we will do our very best to show our respect, appreciation, and recognitions to these very deserving young men and women."

St. Croix Central, Somerset

At the St. Croix Central School Board meeting Monday night, Superintendent Tim Widiker informed directors that the high school intends to hold a live, in-person graduation ceremony Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Tom Sempf Gym.

“We figure the social distancing requirements should be over by then. It's all a best guess at this time, but we are hedging our bets,” Widiker said.

Somerset High School Principal Shanon Donnelly told her board members that despite holding out hope that a traditional ceremony might be held at the end of May, the governor’s order made that unlikely.

The state-at-home order is extended at 8 am. May 26.

“I was really holding out hope that we’d be able to maintain it in the traditional sense by holding commencement on the 31st of May in our gym like we’ve always done and it now seems likely that won’t be able to happen in that form. We’re trying to keep all of our options open, taking it week by week and not making any rash decisions. Being a little closer now and with the latest order, we’re surveying our parents and students gathering some additional ideas from them, potentially looking at some alternate dates. I’ve been on the record saying we will certainly do something and get as creative as we need to be to make sure that we are honoring our seniors,” Donnelly said.

This is a developing story.