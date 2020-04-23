With campuses shuttered and stay-at-home orders in place, it’s not an easy time to plan ahead for college. That’s why Minnesota State College Southeast is hosting Virtual Open Houses on April 28, 29 and 30.

The Virtual Open Houses are designed for students who are planning to enroll in college this fall or get started on college courses this summer. The scheduled open houses include Healthcare on April 28; Business and Management on April 29; and Criminal Justice/Sociology on April 30. All open houses will be held 4-5:30 p.m.

“This is a great opportunity to learn about financial aid, scholarships, program options and course registration,” said Tammy Vondrasek, Director of Admissions and Enrollment. “We’re excited that quite a few faculty members will be on hand to introduce their programs and answer students’ questions directly.”

Just like a typical on-campus Open House, the college will waive the $20 application fee for those who apply for admission.