RIVER FALLS, Wis.-- When River Falls High School Principal Kit Luedtke and his staff tried to figure out how to distribute caps and gowns to this year’s seniors, they came up with a novel idea -- a drive-thru.

“We were just trying to figure out how to get these out,” he said as cars of seniors and their parents lined the school parking lot Thursday morning, April 23, 2020. “It was just a spontaneous thing.”

One that proved to be a big hit with both the students and staff.

READ MORE: River Falls Virus Response Team needs donations, trained and ready for deliveries | Friday night in a college town during a pandemic

Students picked up their caps and gowns curbside on the west side of the parking lot without having to leave their cars. They then proceeded to drive past a line of cheering school faculty and staff members with signs, noisemakers and Wildcat gear, all maintaining proper physical distancing and other protective measures, before exiting the east end of the lot.

“It’s an awesome turnout,” Luedtke said as another car drove by the boisterous staff members. He said the school district is doing everything possible to make the seniors’ final days at River Falls special.

“We’re trying to do little things each week to keep the momentum going and enjoy the time,” he said.

While the caps and gowns have been distributed, Luedtke said it’s unlikely River Falls will be able to hold its scheduled graduation May 31 due to the governor’s order shuttering school facilities through June 30. But he said one way or another the seniors will get the send-off they deserve.

"Our senior leadership team really wants to have a face-to-face graduation,” he said. “So we have one date scheduled obviously in May, our original date. And one at the end of June, and one in the middle of July. So our middle of July date is our last chance. Whatever we’re going to do, we’re going to do then.

“We’ve got some neat ideas to surprise our kids and make it a memorable graduation either way,” he added.

Thursday’s cap and gown handout was certainly one example of that.

“It’s just good to see the kids again,” Luedtke said. “I think that’s what people miss the most, is just that social interaction.”