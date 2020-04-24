Transitioning out of high school can be hard: leaving friends, starting a job or new school and constantly being asked, “So what are you going to do this fall?” For the class of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic dumps a pile of uncertainty onto an already daunting time.

Twin brothers Justin and David Scheerer are seniors at Red Wing High School. Like their classmates they are learning from home for the remainder of their high school careers.

“You start school, I start maybe at 9 or 9:15 and I normally can be done with everything, and even all the AP classes and other things that I have to do by around 11:30. And then there’s not really much else to do,” David Scheerer told the Republican Eagle.

Teachers and school administrators are also working to adjust to this new normal. George Nemanich, the principal of Red Wing High School, explained that moving from in-person to online classes was complicated.

“The governor gave us two weeks to put this together. And I got to say a lot of great things about our staff. This was not an easy thing to accomplish and our staff was awesome in rolling up their sleeves and getting it done.”

While many students have internet access at home, the district had to find a way to plug in students without reliable connections.

“With the help of community members, our district put together spots around town where they could go access free internet,” Nemanich said. He added, “That wasn’t ideal but it worked for the most part. But since then we’ve gotten hot spots out to our students who need them and things have been a lot smoother.”

The school has created an educational program that allows students to work when they can.

“Very few classes have mandatory Zoom meetings,” Justin Scheerer said. “Even though there are either weekly or daily assignments, it’s all at your own schedule.”

As April fades into May, graduation season approaches. Red Wing High School’s administration knows that there will be a ceremony. The question is if it will be in person or online.

On Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Minnesota schools will be closed for the remainder of the year. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers did the same days earlier.

Education Minnesota President Denise Specht said in a news release that was shared on Thursday: “This is a heartbreaking decision for educators who miss their students. We will always regret missing our seniors' walk across the stage at graduation and not being able to say goodbye to our students face-to-face at the end of the year. However, the governor made the right decision for the well being of our students, their families and Minnesota educators. Social distancing will never work in Minnesota’s crowded classrooms.”

The Scheerer brothers are pretty philosophical about not walking across the commencement stage.

“We’re not super angry about it because we recognize it sucks to lose one graduation but during crises everyone has to make sacrifices and there are bigger sacrifices that people have to make," Justin said.

David and Justin explained that what they are really worried about is the start of their freshman years of college. David will attend Georgetown and Justin will attend Yale beginning this fall. Neither university has made an official announcement about the upcoming academic year, but both acknowledge on their websites that COVID-19’s impact on incoming students is inevitable.

Despite the chaos, Nemanich is thankful for the work that teachers and students have done the past few weeks.

“I really want to thank the community for their patience and giving us the patience that was needed to get this started and do the best we can for their kids. And I want to thank the kids for their efforts with it, too," the principal said.

While David and Justin Scheerer look forward to college and what is to come after the pandemic, they and their classmates are also mourning what they lost with the sudden shuttering of schools.

Justin explained, “Grief might be a little strong of a word to use, but it’s like mini grief; grief light.”