SOMERSET -- The fact that 2020 classmates have been “remoted” right out of the biggest celebration of their high school careers has been lost on no one.

With the governor's order effectively ending school for the year, many high schools are grappling with how to commemorate commencement for their seniors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Somerset High School Principal Shannon Donnelly had been holding out hope that graduation scheduled for May 31 might still take place -- until the latest order forced a reboot.

“We’re trying to keep all of our options open, taking it week by week and not making any rash decisions. Being a little closer now and with the latest order, we’re surveying our parents and students gathering some additional ideas from them, potentially looking at some alternate dates. We will certainly do something and get as creative as we need to be to make sure that we are honoring our seniors,” Donnelly said.

The first demonstration of that creativity took place April 22. Donnelly and a crew of volunteers loaded up signs and hit the road planting one for every senior in their front yards throughout the community.

“It was a way for us to show them our support and love,” she said.