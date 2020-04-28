RED WING — Best practice calls for treating special education as part of the general education continuum. When every educator takes “ownership” for the success of every student in the classroom, all students win.

With that as background, Futures Education consultants on Monday, April 27, reported on its study of district special education — based on data, confidential staff interviews and visits to all the district schools including Tower View Alternative High School and the Colvill Family Center.

“Special ed is not a silo,” Futures Vice President Michael Nieman said during Red Wing School Board’s virtual workshop. “It’s another tool in the toolbox.”

Among the goals is to have students with learning disabilities spend more time in the classroom and to raise the district's low graduation rate of 74.4%

The presentation included several recommendations. Among them:

Implement true co-teaching — putting a general teacher and a special education teacher in the same classroom. Teachers become better teachers and the classroom culture produces better students, the consultants said.

As part of that, the district should provide more professional development for paraprofessionals as well as all teachers about autism, early interventions, etc.

Use a clear, multi-tiered system of supports to address student needs. Some teachers think they have “exhausted every option” in addressing a student’s behavior, but Futures Education found during interviews that teachers were unaware of several best practices that produce results.

Improve transition plans for children on individual education plans as they change buildings. For example, the Sunnyside teacher would meet with the future Burnside teacher to explain what supports and interventions work for a child. Future Education’s Charlie Kyte said the new teachers lose weeks and weeks at the beginning of the year having to learn what does and doesn’t work.

Reorganize the Special Education Department, giving the district director more support. Someone new is hired almost every year because of overload. Many of the communication and planning problems identified in the study would ease with consistency of leadership, consultants said.

The presentation and question-answer period lasted 90 minutes. One underlying message: These are students — not general education versus special education; they are children first and each should have full support in striving to meet standards, graduate and find success in the adult world.

“The real answers will take place in the discussions from now on,” said Superintendent Karsten Anderson, who had asked the board to hire Futures last fall. Those next discussions will take place on the administration level first.

More co-teaching is one priority, he said. Having every building also use a multi-tiered support system is critical.

“We have to implement that system in a much stronger way,” he told board members.