Minnesota students will not login for school on May 1 and 4. Instead, teachers will use the days to prepare more virtual lessons and tackle a host of other things.

Back on March 16, when Gov. Tim Walz canceled school for two weeks, he said he hoped students could go back to school buildings May 5. Just as he gave districts two weeks to ramp up online learning programs to start March 30, he also provided two non-instructional days so schools could prepare for students’ return.

That can’t happen now as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, so teachers and administrators are writing more online lessons instead.

In Red Wing, teachers will split time between professional development, professional learning communities and curriculum writing as they prepare for the next month of classes, according to Kirby Hanson, a Twin Bluff Middle School science teacher and a Education Minnesota-Red Wing steward

“Each building will be using their time to plan for the specific needs of their students. Teachers/students/parents of elementary students at Sunnyside are experiencing different challenges than teachers/students/parents at Red Wing High School,” Hanson said. “The bottom line is our teachers and support staff are working hard to find out what is currently working, to build on those successes and enhance our curriculum, and double down on students who are falling short or need more resources to reach their potential.”

Online learning is not a new educational delivery model, but it is different from what teachers deliver in a bricks-and-mortar classroom. Teachers, paraprofessionals, technology staff and others need the time to refine current online programs and convert classroom curriculum for one last push before summer.

“We support the decision to extend distance learning until the end of the school year even though we prefer working with students face to face. Learning is best when we can work directly with students,” said Karsten Anderson, Red Wing superintendent. “Over the next several weeks, we will provide the best possible learning activities considering the circumstances. We look forward to being back in school buildings this fall!”