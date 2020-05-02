RED WING — A child skipped home Friday unknowingly carrying the 100,000th meal that Red Wing Public Schools has provided since the pandemic forced schools to close.

What she does know is that she and her preschool brother toting his full bag behind her will have fun unveiling the surprises inside and deciding what to eat today and save for another day.

“Come on! Let’s get them home,” she says with excitement.

“I’m coming,” he shouts, pausing yet again to glimpse through the opaque bag.

Assembling what goes into each bag is a surprise for Food Service staff some days, too. Director Brenton Lexvold said developing a menu that meets nutrition guidelines with limited items from time to time has been one of the challenges.

“Hard to source individually wrapped items as all entities are utilizing them at this point,” he said.

Sometimes his staff cut fresh vegetables and melons to put in baggies. The next day frozen peas or corn might go into little capped cups.

“We are doing what we can with what we have available or are able to get. So far, we have not had issues with meeting the meal pattern requirements,” he said. “I am blessed to have creative and hardworking staff that have really gone above and beyond with preparing meals.”

The Food Service began distributing breakfast and lunch bags March 16. Staff ramped up quickly, serving from a few locations daily that initial week. The bus-delivered meal expanded to 14 sites with consolidated distribution Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. Each bag contains items for four to six meals, depending on the day.

The district didn’t have to provide the weekend meals.

“It was the right thing to do to ensure that our children had access to nutritious meals and to relieve the financial burden our families may be encountering not knowing how unemployment was going to hit the Red Wing community,” Lexvold said.

In just six weeks, meals topped 100,000. The number includes the suppers being provided to Tier I and Tier II essential workers’ children receiving free child care through Kids Junction at Sunnyside Elementary.

“The breakfast and lunch meals are the only meals being claimed through state and federal aid. The supper is being paid for by donations and out of the Food Service budget. It’s my belief that it was the right thing to do, to take care of those taking care of our community,” Lexvold said.

The department is not seeing much food waste and collaborates with the Red Wing Area Food Shelf to divert any leftovers on Fridays. The district sends 75 1-pound bags of frozen vegetables to the food shelf that day, too, since canned vegetables have been hard to get.

After Gov. Tim Walz announced April 24 that schools will not reopen this academic year — another six weeks of online learning in Red Wing — the Food Service Department started to get creative in using items in its freezers. This week, for example, frozen chicken nuggets — with a frozen juice cup acting as a cool pack — went home with children. There was a note telling parents how to bake them.

“Food safety is a big concern, so we are working with the Minnesota Department of Health and will provide instruction when we offer these types of items,” Lexvold said.

Through it all, safety measures are in place for the 23 regular staff and 14 district paraprofessionals working in the food packaging center that Red Wing High School has become. The custodian staff cleans extensively every day to reduce the risk of contamination.

The Food Service moved to a three-day delivery not as a money-saving technique, Lexvold noted, but as a precaution to reduce staff contact within the community. This is also why there are 14 sites — to keep people spread out.

The First Student bus drivers do more than drive, Lexvold said. They load and unload. They get the meals to the community in a convenient way and with respect to social distancing.

On Friday, the driver at Jefferson School sat with a clipboard on his lap, putting a tick mark on the page for every meal bag the worker placed in a child’s hand.

“See you Monday!” a boy yells over his shoulder.

On Monday, the Food Service staff will be on its way to the 200,000th meal.