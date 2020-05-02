RED WING — Online learning takes a toll on all involved. Students miss social time with classmates, parents are balancing work and teaching, and school staff aren’t able to see the students they’ve built relationships with for over seven months. For a portion of Monday afternoon, Burnside Elementary staff hopes to alleviate some of those stressors with a car parade through Red Wing neighborhoods.

The idea isn’t unique to Red Wing. Some schools around the country have held vehicle parades so students and staff alike could see each other while still practicing safe social distancing. It is, however, the first of its kind in Red Wing.

The parade, expected to begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, will leave from Prairie Island and end in the Jefferson neighborhood. The planned route includes (all times are estimates):

1:15 p.m. — Prairie Island: Sturgeon Lake and Messiah roads, Buffalo Slough Trail, and Edoka Street

1:45-2:15 p.m. — Burnside neighborhood: Aspen, Nelson, Reding and Cottonwood avenues, and Wiebusch Drive; upper and lower AP: Finrud Avenue, Graves, Cannon View and Kosec drives, and Carol Lane



2:15-2:45 p.m. — Pepin Woods: Arrow and Dellwood avenue, Waverly, Tanage and Edgewood roads, and Lark Lane; Pioneer Road near Twin Bluff Middle School; Sunnyside: Spruce Drive and Maple Street

2:45-3:15 p.m. — Hallquist neighborhood: Brooks, Frenn and Hallquist avenues, Pine Ridge Boulevard; Pioneer Road up to Minnesota State College-Southeast; Colvill neighborhood: Centennial and East Fourth, Fifth and Seventh streets

3:30-4 p.m. — Jefferson neighborhood: Buchanan, Jefferson and West Sixth and Seventh streets

“We’ll have cars decorated and have special messages written on their windows and signs,” said Sarah Buratti, a third grade teacher at Burnside. “We just want to be able to see the kids. A lot of teachers are doing Google Meet or Zoom videos, but it’s not the same as being able to see them in person.”

Burnside staff will remain in their vehicles during the parade.