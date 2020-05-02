NEW RICHMOND, Wis. -- Teresa Tenner and Abigail Groth at the top of their class. New Richmond High School recently named them the exception students for 2020.

Tenner, the valedictorian, is a leader and scholar-athlete in the school community, a news release said. She has remained on the high honor roll all four years, earning a 4.0 GPA. She took eight Advanced Placement courses for college credit and excelled in honors courses including orchestra, Intro to Engineering and Design, and Principles of Engineering.

Active in extra-curricular activities, she was a member of Academic Decathlon, Key Club and SAFE Youth and was a Student-to-Student mentor. She competed in tennis and soccer. In tennis, she earned first-team conference honors three times, helped win team conference champion honors four times, and she qualified for state. In soccer, she was an all-conference mid-fielder and part of three-team conference championships.

She is the daughter of Dr. Clifford and Arlene Tenner. Her favorite class was Principles of Engineering. Her favorite teacher was Mrs. Bull for Enriched English 10 and AP Language.

Tenne said her favorite high school memory was in 9th grade when she won a pie at the pie walk and tried to eat it. She could not finish the pie and put it in her orchestra locker.

She plans to attend Drake University. She is considering a dual program with Washington University for chemical engineering.

Groth is the salutatorian. Throughout the past four years, Groth has achieved widespread recognition for her academic performance and involvement in extracurricular activities. She has maintained high honor roll status all four years and earned a 3.994 GPA.

She has excelled in nine Advanced Placement classes for college credit. Groth continued her love of music by taking Concert Band and Wind Ensemble classes.

She participated in cross-country, powerlifting, track and Student Council. She helped other students through her role as SPARK tutor and Student-to-Student mentor. Her work ethic is evident both in and out of school, the school noted. While excelling in academics, she worked at Jimmy Johns and as a certified nursing assistant at Golden Age Manor.

She is the daughter of Doug and Amy Groth. Her favorite classes were AP Biology, AP Calculus BC, and AP Physics. She said her favorite teachers are Mr. Kannel, Ms. Moberg, Mr. Ziller and Dr. Neumann. Her favorite memory is of the polar vortex ice storm when we had four days in a row off school! Abby has this advice to ninth graders: “Stay organized, try new stuff, and take advantage of what NRHS has to offer."

Abigail plans to attend Duke University. She will major in pre-medicine.