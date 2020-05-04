RIVER FALLS — University of Wisconsin-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen was named one of three finalists to replace the retiring president of Missouri Southern State University.

The finalists will tour the campus and speak at town hall-style meetings this week, the Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University announced. Van Galen will speak Friday, May 8.

The session will be streamed on YouTube at youtu.be/CB3OgqOxOOg.

Van Galen has a doctorate degree in analytical chemistry from Kansas State University and a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from UW-Whitewater. He has been UWRF's chancellor since 2009.

“We are extremely pleased with the caliber of our finalists for the next president of Missouri Southern and the full Board unanimously approved this slate of finalist candidates after review of the applicants and supporting information,” said Alison Hershewe, vice chair of the Board of Governors and chair of the Presidential Search Advisory Committee.

The finalists were selected from 70 applicants. The university's current president, Dr. Alan Marble, will retire June 30.

The other two finalists are: