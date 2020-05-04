HUDSON, Wis.-- While teachers and students are working hard to reimagine education in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the staff at Bethel Highlands Preschool in Hudson found a fun way to stay in touch with their pupils, and kick off National Teacher Appreciation Week at the same time, with a “Super Hero Car Parade” Monday morning, May 4.

Teachers, pastors and students all dressed up as superheroes to wave and greet each other in the school parking lot. It was the first time students and their families had seen their teachers since school was canceled state-wide March 13.

“This is exactly what we needed,” Nikki Schoen, mom of just-turned-5-year-old Ella, said. “We just miss our teachers so much and we miss this time with them.”

Bethel Highlands Preschool director Kari Jo Fore said the school, which serves 135 students, ages 3-5, adheres to the Hudson School District calendar so will remain closed for the rest of the school year. She said distance learning can be challenging for students of all ages, but it’s especially difficult for preschoolers, who are hands-on, play-based learners.

“Many of our students have had a hard time missing their teachers and friends, and trying to do a Zoom preschool circle time has been a learning experience for everyone,” she said.

Fore said Monday’s parade was also a way for staff to show their appreciation for the work parents have been doing to support the school’s mission during this time.

Ella Schoen’s mom Nikki said the appreciation was mutual.

“Being able to see them and have them all dressed up and show up for us time and time again, even through this, just means the world to us,” she said.