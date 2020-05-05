RED WING -- The school district’s five-year finance projection indicates tight funding ahead. Just how tight, however, was an unknown that some Red Wing School Board members needed answers before starting to make incremental cuts.

On Monday night, they declined to approve Superintendent Karsten Anderson’s recommendation to condense administration and cut support staff hours.

After more than 90 minutes of discussion and several failed votes, the board voted unanimously to have him bring a comprehensive human resources plan and a budget reduction plan for consideration at the May 18 board meeting.

“To think we can put it off is a pipe dream,” said Board member Mike Christensen, who serves on the Finance Committee and pushed to pass the recommended cuts Monday night. “We’re trying to get breathing room for things that might be coming our way.”

Anderson recommended:

Eliminating the director of support services and the curriculum coordinator positions effective June 30. Instead, the district will have a single director of teaching and learning. Savings: $85,000-$120,000

Reducing by one hour per school day education assistants, copy machine operators, special education assistants, student monitors, van drivers, elementary media and technology paraprofessionals next school year. Savings: $90,000

Reducing another 60 hours per day of support personnel. Savings: $150,000.

Some support positions could be reinstated after further analysis, he said. He noted that an hour reduction for some people could make them ineligible for health insurance, but they could pick up additional hours by serving as district bus monitors, for example.

He also proposed a potential hiring freeze in some areas such as custodial services and furloughs in some areas that are fee-based such as Community Education programs.

Board member Holly Tauer moved to delay a decision for two weeks and to hold a workshop before then so board members can dig deeper into how these cuts will affect lives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. That motion failed 4-3.

Christensen then moved to approve the reductions, seconded by Heidi Jones. They advocated making incremental cuts to lessen the pain rather than make million dollar reductions a few years from now. Jones urged the board to plan as though the state will reduce school funding as the coronavirus pandemic's economic impacts grow. Janie Farrar agreed.

That motion failed in a 3-3 tie, with Chair Pam Roe joining Tauer and Jim Bryant saying that waiting two weeks won't make a difference; Arlen Diercks abstained because his spouse is a paraprofessional.

After more discussion, the motion to delay the decision until May 18 -- but not add a workshop to the schedule -- and have both comprehensive human resources and budget reduction plans passed. Bryant said he also needs a clear organizational chart and wants to know what the district spends on consultant and attorney fees.

“It’s imperative that we are clear where every dollar goes,” Tauer agreed.