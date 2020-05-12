NEW RICHMOND — The school year will end a little earlier this year for the New Richmond School District, with the board approving an end date of May 29.

The remaining week ahead of the original end date of June 5 will be used for targeted instruction of students in one-on-one and small group settings, as well as professional development, Superintendent Patrick Olson told the board during a work session May 5.

The last day for seniors will be May 22. Commencement has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 8.

Seniors will be celebrated with street banners downtown, and caps and gowns will be delivered.

“Obviously it's a hard time for our seniors, they've missed a lot of milestones, so we’re trying to do the best we can,” Olson said.

The Department of Health Services has said districts should not hold a graduation parade, Olson said.

The district will be setting up a schedule for teachers to clean out their rooms, and will also clean out lockers to have personal belongings returned to students.

Summer stretch, the district’s summer school classes, will be canceled for kindergarten through seventh grade. Summer school will still be available for grades 8-12 for credit recovery and summer work, Olson said.

Jumpstart, the summer reading and math readiness program, is scheduled to start July 22.

The board chose to table a decision on participating in the WIA’s extended spring sports season in July. The decision might be made by the state, Olson said.

The district’s facility study and educational analysis will proceed. Board member Neal Melby said the facility needs don’t change, in spite of COVID-19.

Olson said there were no recommendations to change next school year’s calendar.

Board officers

The board approved Bryan Schaffer as the new school board president. Paula Kolbeck was selected again as vice president, Marily Duerst as clerk and Greg Gartner as treasurer.