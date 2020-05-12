RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- When the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of schools across the country two months ago, it didn’t just affect how kids and teenagers learn. It also disrupted the lives of hundreds of adults enrolled in classes offered through districts' community education program.

And while River Falls School District elementary and high school students have continued their courses through online distance learning, that wasn’t an option for community ed classes.

But now Monique Squire, communications and community education director for the School District of River Falls, said the spring/summer community education program has been adapted into an all-online session and will be offering classes primarily through the Zoom platform for the upcoming session.

“Our children are doing distance learning and that’s very important,” Squire said. “But it’s still really important to learn after high school, keep your mind active and keep going and keep learning new things. That just brings happiness and connections within the community.”

Squire said community education classes were suspended March 12, before the rest of the school district canceled classes. She said once it became apparent schools wouldn’t reopen anytime soon, she looked into offering an online alternative.

“About the end of March we thought, this is going to be awhile, so we decided to try something completely new for us and go for it,” she said. “We haven’t done online before but it’s been in our long term plan. So we just thought, now is the opportunity. If we’re going to do it, this is the time.”

Squire said the first challenge to offering online community education classes was to make it accessible and comfortable for people who may feel intimidated by the technology. So with the help of Ashley Bingenheimer, the school district’s technology integration specialist, and retired high school Principal Dr. Elaine Baumann, they have created video and written instructions on how to participate in a community education class via Zoom.

The instructions are free and were included in an email blast sent to over 6,000 people last week to announce the online learning program.

“Some older folks are great on computers, others struggle,” Squire said. “We did this as simple as we could. Elaine said, ‘Look, if you can do email you can do Zoom. You don’t have to be a fifth-grader to do this.’”

Squire said with the world turning to more virtual gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was important to help people learn how to connect.

“We have to help them connect, whether it’s with online classes or online meetings or connecting with their grandchildren,” she said. “That’s the most important thing they need is that connection.”

Squire said another benefit of offering classes online is that anyone can take the courses, regardless of where they reside.

“That’s kind of the beauty of this, they don’t have to travel,” she said. “So it conceptually could reach more people than just River Falls.”

Online courses being offered this spring and summer include courses in arts and crafts, computers and technology, cooking, fitness, health and wellness, languages, outdoors and adult enrichment. Squire said two travel classes have also been adapted to be presented virtually.

“We’re calling them virtual travel,” she said. “The idea is to go somewhere and put out a picnic blanket and wine and cheese and then try to mimic that experience.”

Squire said people can look for an oversized postcard in the mail Friday, May 15, for a full list of classes that will be offered. People can go online to register at www.rflearns.org or by completing and returning the registration form included on the oversized postcard.

Squire said she wants people to feel comfortable taking the online classes.

“One, to make connections and two, here’s some opportunities to learn something during this time,” she said. “And to have fun. To have some distractions from all this. You can do this. And it can really improve your life and bring some joy and happiness.”