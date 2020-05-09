Bookend parades, one Monday and one Friday, will mark the academic week, connecting teachers and students while still practicing safe social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Twin Bluff Middle School will offer a drive-by parade through Red Wing neighborhoods on May 11. The parade will take place 1:30-3 p.m.

“Be looking for our banners,” Principal Chris Palmatier told students in an email Friday. “We will be looking for each and every one of you.”

Students are invited to stand in front yards or in parks along the parade, staying away from the street. Students who are not part of the same family also should stand at least six feet apart along the route.

Then on May 15, Sunnyside Elementary will hold a drive-through version, encouraging parents to load children into the family vehicle and cruise slowly past school where staff will be standing curbside. These family parade “floats” are welcome noon to 2 p.m., when staff will be lined up outside of school.

“Decorate the right side of your vehicle with posters and washable window paint for us to see,” an email to students said.

To maintain safety, people must remain in their vehicles. No bicycling or walking to Sunnyside is allowed.

“You can smile, wave and honk safely inside your vehicle,” the digital poster reads.

The Twin Bluff parade, expected to begin 1 p.m. Monday, will leave from Prairie Island and end in the Jefferson neighborhood. The route is the same one Burnside teachers took May 4 (all times are estimates):

1:15 p.m. — Prairie Island: Sturgeon Lake and Messiah roads, Buffalo Slough Trail, and Edoka Street

1:45-2:15 p.m. — Burnside neighborhood: Aspen, Nelson, Reding and Cottonwood avenues, and Wiebusch Drive; upper and lower A.P Park: Finrud Avenue, Graves, Cannon View and Kosec drives, and Carol Lane

2:15-2:45 p.m. — Pepin Woods: Arrow and Dellwood avenue, Waverly, Tanage and Edgewood roads, and Lark Lane; Pioneer Road near Twin Bluff Middle School; Sunnyside: Spruce Drive and Maple Street

2:45-3:15 p.m. — Hallquist neighborhood: Brooks, Frenn and Hallquist avenues, Pine Ridge Boulevard; Pioneer Road up to Minnesota State College-Southeast; Colvill neighborhood: Centennial and East Fourth, Fifth and Seventh streets

3:30-4 p.m. — Jefferson neighborhood: Buchanan, Jefferson and West Sixth and Seventh streets

Staff will remain in their vehicles during the parade.