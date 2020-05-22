ELLSWORTH — Work ethic. Positivity. Leadership. Those are qualities that many of us strive to become better at. Some people struggle to master those characteristics while for others it comes easier. Then there are those like Ellsworth senior Marina Boley, who are able to make those around her better.

Boley, a 2020 graduate of Ellsworth High School, has been active in numerous school-sponsored and community activities. She said she looks back fondly on many of those memories.

Through school, she’s active in the National Honor Society and Student Council. Boley has also been in the Martell Rushers 4-H Club for 12 years.

“I enjoy being active and trying new things,” Boley said.

Growing up on a hobby farm, Boley went to the Pierce County Fair each year through 4-H and showcased five different animals. She said one of her favorite highlights during that time was auctioning off pigs.

“I had to talk to businesses when auctioning off pigs at the fair,” she said. “It was a little outside my comfort zone, but I really wanted pigs and I knew that I needed to get money for college.”

One such hog was a 289-pound pig purchased by Beldenville Veterinary Service that Boley received earlier that year as a piglet.

During her academic career, 2019 stands out as a high point, she said. During spring break last year a group of 30-40 students took a trip to Costa Rica.

“It was like an adventure trip,” Boley said. “We went kayaking and zip-lining … it was one of the biggest courses around.”

Later that spring, she was part of the 4x100-meter relay that went to the state track and field meet. She was the third leg of the relay that broke the school record on three occasions last year. The record now sits at 50.72 seconds.

“The record had been set four years ago,” Ellsworth head girls’ track and field coach Marcia Jahnke said. “With Marina Boley and Stella Anderson both graduating, it’s unfortunate that they won’t get to see their relay run again.”

She also participated in the 200-meter dash as well as the long and high jumps.

Boley, who graduated early, has spent the spring working at Quality One Woodwork in Ellsworth.

“My plans were to not graduate early but I ended up doing so because I had taken all of my hard classes at the beginning of the year,” Boley said. “The last semester left me with food classes, and I didn’t really want to take those online.”

A year after Boley began working at Quality One, the high school started an evening work group partnership. She said that since she had already worked there, she was leaned on to provide mentorship to newcomers.

“Marina ended up being the supervisor to this particular group of students,” Ellsworth High School Principal Mark Stoesz said.

Stoesz echoed that sentiment with Boley’s all-around behavior at school as well.

“She’s just been such a positive kid, that’s a really hard worker. A positive leader and probably one of the nicest students we have in our building,” Stoesz said.

Ellsworth graduation ceremony

WHAT: Ellsworth High School virtual graduation

WHEN: 6 p.m. Friday, June 5

WHERE: Ellsworth School District website