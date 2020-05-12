ELLSWORTH — The end of the school year is almost here but it won’t look anything like normal. Topics from summer school to revised learning for the remainder of the spring were all discussed by the Ellsworth School Board during its Monday, May 11 meeting.

The school district is finalizing its strategy for a K-8 online summer school session June 8-26.

“We did a parent survey and we were around 57% of our parents said they wanted to do some form of summer school in an online setting in June or July,” Superintendent Barry Cain said.

As of Monday, there were 30 teaching staff signed up to provide online instruction.

Ellsworth Middle School Assistant Principal Tim Conway said the parent survey showed strong support on primarily math and reading, with a language arts component for any summer programming. In addition, several enrichment classes will be offered.

The school district plans on sending out registration information later in the week.

Aside from future schooling options, the board also discussed the end of the school year plan. After Friday, May 22, the district will transition from large group online learning to a more targeted approach for individual students in need. The goal is for teachers to work more with individual students that may need additional support through June 2.

Elementary and middle school students in need of additional help will be identified by school staff and parents of those students will be contacted. High school students with “no pass” grades will continue instruction until a “pass” grade is earned.

School activities to be streamed

School-sponsored activities are on hold but when they get the green light, the Ellsworth School District intends to have a live streaming option for the community. During the Monday board meeting, The WE ARE Network was discussed as an option for Ellsworth schools to live stream sports, concerts, plays or even graduations.

The WE ARE Network would broadcast video of school events onto its website and Facebook Live. There would be an option to have the live stream on the school website as well. There is no contract involved or costs for the school district to set up the live streams. Viewers could access the feeds for free online.

The WE ARE Network has sponsorship opportunities for businesses to advertise on the live streams. Events could have an announcer as well but the school would not make the final decision on who that is.

Currently 10 Wisconsin school districts are using The WE ARE Network as a live streaming service, the closest to Ellsworth being Amery.

“I’ve talked to numerous superintendents who have been really happy with this service,” Cain said. “No cost to us and we can have an announcer — those are the two biggest separators between this and other options.”

The motion to approve The WE ARE Network passed 7-0.

Facility study approved

Kraus-Anderson was approved by the board to conduct a comprehensive facility study for district schools. The study would include facility condition assessments, identifying maintenance needs, creating preliminary cost estimates and a schedule for when work can be completed. The cost to do the study is $8,500.

In addition, thermal scanning for the middle school was also approved by the board at a cost of $2,000.

“It’s a heat camera if you will and it detects moisture inside walls and things like that,” said John Huenink, Kraus-Anderson vice president. “There may be an opportunity to take these thermal images and pinpoint the problem easier.”

The motion to approve the facility study and thermal scanning passed 7-0.