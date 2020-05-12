HUDSON -- Hudson High School plans to host a virtual graduation for its class of 2020, with an in-person commencement if allowed at a later date.

Two dates, July 11 and Aug. 8, have been set aside for the possible ceremony, as a plan A and plan B, Superintendent Nick Ouellette told the board at its meeting Monday, May 11. If July 11 does not work, then Aug. 8 will be the backup option.

The date of the ceremony would not change the date of students’ graduation, he said. Diplomas would still be marked with the June 6 date.

An in-person commencement would likely have to be scaled down, possibly with more than one ceremony to accommodate the class of more than 400 students.

Seniors will pick up their caps and gowns Thursday, May 14, along with yearbooks, yard signs, T-shirts and gift cards to celebrate their final year.

The district has now hit the six-week mark of distance learning.

Large group instruction of students will end May 22. The remainder of the year will be focused on targeted intervention with smaller groups of students.

The district will also provide parents with activities for their children that can be used in the summer to build on what the students have learned, Ouellete said.

Choir trip refunds

Since the planned spring break choir trip abroad was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district has been working to get a refund of the $447,000 cost. Financial and Operations Officer Tim Erickson said so far the district has recovered $288,000. The majority of the remaining cost will not be recovered, Erickson said.

Accolades, the travel agency the district worked with, said refunds on trips such as this one are generally 50-75%. The district has been refunded about 64%, Erickson said.

The district will now start to issue refunds to families.

Board member Rob Brown said refunds on an international trip with a group of this size don’t work the same as individual, domestic travel, and the board should feel fortunate that it’s getting back what it did.

Ouellette said the district will have to look at the frequency of these trips in the future.

Officers

The board also elected officers following the spring election. Jamie Johnson was selected as president, Bruce Hanson as vice president, Heather Logelin as treasurer and Carrie Whitacre as clerk.