RIVER FALLS — University of Wisconsin-River Falls intends to return to in-person classes next fall. At least for now.

The UW-System campus made the announcement Thursday, May 14. Because of uncertainties about the COVID-19 pandemic, plans may change before formal decisions are made about the fall semester sometime in July, according to a news release.

"With the health and safety of its students, faculty and employees a top priority, UWRF will follow city, county, state and federal guidelines in decisions regarding class size, health and safety protocols, campus living and dining and protections for vulnerable students, faculty and employees," the news release states. "The university’s fall 2020 back-to-class plan will also be subject to approval by the Pierce and St. Croix County public health departments."

UWRF will hold virtual orientation programs to acquaint new students to the campus.

Listening sessions

UW System Board of Regents President Andrew S. Petersen also announced Thursday a series of virtual meetings for feedback on the Blueprint for the UW System Beyond COVID-19, revealed last week by System President Ray Cross.

“We appreciate President Cross’ thoughtful and measured vision for the UW System,” Petersen said. “Now it’s time for input from faculty and staff through their shared governance representatives. With the looming financial challenges, we want to absorb all ideas as we approach difficult decisions in the months ahead.”

The schedule for the one-hour meetings is: