HUDSON, Wis. -- While the circumstances are far from normal, Hudson High School seniors experienced a little bit of the pomp leading up to graduation when they picked up their caps and gowns at a drive-through event Thursday, May 14.

The scoreboard of Raider Stadium displayed a salute to the class of 2020, students heard their name announced over the stadium’s public address system, and alumni and school staff were on hand with plenty of signs and noisemakers to honor the graduates.

The 400-plus seniors arrived in shifts beginning at 8 a.m. and remained in their cars the entire time before leaving with a box containing their cap and gown, tassel, yearbook, senior yard sign and other graduation-related items. The last group of students filed through just after 2 p.m.

Hudson plans to host a virtual graduation for the class of 2020 Saturday, June 6, followed by an in-person commencement later in the summer.

Two dates, July 11 and Aug. 8, have been set aside for the possible ceremony, as a plan A and plan B, Superintendent Nick Ouellette told the board at its meeting Monday, May 11. If July 11 does not work, then Aug. 8 will be the backup option. Any changes to the Plan A option will be announced on or before June 26. If the district is forced to move to Plan B, any changes will be announced on or before July 25.

The date of the ceremony would not change the date on the students’ diplomas, which would still be marked with the June 6 date.