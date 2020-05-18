RED WING -- They worked all school year, expecting to finish with their friends and instructors, with hugs and tears. However, students in the Practical Nurse Program at Minnesota State College Southeast had to settle for a Zoom pinning ceremony Friday, May 15.

“We have worked really hard for this pin,” said Brittany Sanborn of Goodhue, who was selected student speaker by her classmates. “It has been a stressful year, but I am happy to say that I am finishing with the people that I am, and I am very excited to see where we all go.”

Sanborn, who will be working as a nurse at Mayo Clinic Health System in Cannon Falls, said she and her classmates picked up their pins and graduation presents at the college Thursday. They took those home so that during the Zoom ceremony, family members could present the pins and students could open their presents.

Chad Dull, vice president of academic affairs at MSCSE, welcomed the students and guests to the ceremony. Janine Mason, director of nursing, served as the master of ceremonies.

After receiving the pins and gifts, the graduating students, along with faculty and nurses, read the Florence Nightingale Pledge.

Irene Nyabwari from St. Paul said getting her nurse’s pin is “the most amazing feeling. Getting into nursing school is not easy. It is very competitive, and you have to keep up your grades. Now, it feels like it has all paid off.”

Although she had hoped for a traditional graduation ceremony, Nyabwari said the change to a Zoom ceremony is an important lesson for nursing students.

“It is a very different feel, but we embrace the change and move on,” Nyabwari said. “It just reminds me that in the career that I am going into, nothing will always be the same. Things will not always be what we expect them to be.”

She said the instructors in the nursing program deserve a “big shout out” because of the challenges they faced keeping the program going this spring during the pandemic.

“We have been blessed with amazing instructors,” Nyabwari said. “They have worked extremely hard to make sure that we are where we are today.”

In addition to Sanborn and Nyabwari, other students who received their pins were Natalie Boxrud, Hannah Sime, Alberto Carlos de Mendonca, Audrey VanCamen, Carol Price, Trisha Woodcock, and Sonja Wyant.